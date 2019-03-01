NBA
Charlotte 123, Brooklyn 112
Chicago 168, Atlanta 161, 4OT
Boston 107, Washington 96
Toronto 119, Portland 117
New Orleans 130, Phoenix 116
L.A. Clippers 116, Sacramento 109
Milwaukee 131, L.A. Lakers 120
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Division III
First round
Neb. Wesleyan 101, Eureka 75
Loras 75, Albion 64
East
Canisius 68, Siena 62
Columbia 80, Brown 77
Fairfield 59, Marist 44
Harvard 59, Penn 53
Iona 86, Rider 79
Liberty 57, NJIT 51
Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 54
Princeton 77, Dartmouth 76, OT
Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 60
Yale 88, Cornell 65
South
Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 74
Kennesaw St. 83, Stetson 82
Lipscomb 87, North Alabama 75
Midwest
Bowling Green 77, Kent St. 72
Buffalo 77, Miami (Ohio) 69
Rhode Island 72, Dayton 70, OT
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Missouri St. 58, N. Iowa 48
Drake 71, S. Illinois 64
Evansville 59, Indiana St. 56
NCAA Division III
First round
Wartburg 91, Bethany Lutheran 63
Hope 67, Wheaton (Ill.) 55
East
Columbia 93, Brown 62
Cornell 66, Yale 56
DePaul 76, Providence 61
Delaware 71, Elon 59
Hofstra 68, Coll. of Charleston 49
Northeastern 83, UNC-Wilmington 54
Penn 75, Harvard 70
Princeton 64, Dartmouth 47
William & Mary 77, Drexel 72
Midwest
Creighton 71, Marquette 65
Georgetown 72, Butler 42
Villanova 68, Xavier 63
Far west
Arizona St. 66, Oregon St. 54
California 71, Washington 65
Oregon 83, Arizona 54
Saint Mary's (Cal) 75, Pacific 62
Stanford 67, Washington St. 42
UCLA 76, Utah 60
Prep boys
All-Conference
WAMAC WEST
First team -- Nathan Michels, sr. (Benton), Dylan Spina, sr. (Benton), Cody Westcott, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Tyler Schrepfer, jr. (Clear Creek-Amaan), Keith Keahna, sr. (S. Tama), Kole Tupa, jr. (Center Point-Urbana), Kaden Wetjen, jr. (Williamsburg).
Second team (area only) -- Sean Geertsema, sr. (Independence), Logan Schmitt, jr. (Independence).
WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Ethan McCormick, jr. (Independence), Blake Bartz, jr. (Independence).
Player of year -- Nathan Michels, sr. (Benton).
