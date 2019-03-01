Try 3 months for $3
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 123, Brooklyn 112

Chicago 168, Atlanta 161, 4OT

Boston 107, Washington 96

Toronto 119, Portland 117

New Orleans 130, Phoenix 116

L.A. Clippers 116, Sacramento 109

Milwaukee 131, L.A. Lakers 120

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Division III

First round

Neb. Wesleyan 101, Eureka 75

Loras 75, Albion 64

East

Canisius 68, Siena 62

Columbia 80, Brown 77

Fairfield 59, Marist 44

Harvard 59, Penn 53

Iona 86, Rider 79

Liberty 57, NJIT 51

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 54

Princeton 77, Dartmouth 76, OT

Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter's 60

Yale 88, Cornell 65

South

Florida Gulf Coast 77, Jacksonville 74

Kennesaw St. 83, Stetson 82

Lipscomb 87, North Alabama 75

Midwest

Bowling Green 77, Kent St. 72

Buffalo 77, Miami (Ohio) 69

Rhode Island 72, Dayton 70, OT

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Missouri St. 58, N. Iowa 48

Drake 71, S. Illinois 64

Evansville 59, Indiana St. 56

NCAA Division III

First round

Wartburg 91, Bethany Lutheran 63

Hope 67, Wheaton (Ill.) 55

East

Columbia 93, Brown 62

Cornell 66, Yale 56

DePaul 76, Providence 61

Delaware 71, Elon 59

Hofstra 68, Coll. of Charleston 49

Northeastern 83, UNC-Wilmington 54

Penn 75, Harvard 70

Princeton 64, Dartmouth 47

William & Mary 77, Drexel 72

Midwest

Creighton 71, Marquette 65

Georgetown 72, Butler 42

Villanova 68, Xavier 63

Far west

Arizona St. 66, Oregon St. 54

California 71, Washington 65

Oregon 83, Arizona 54

Saint Mary's (Cal) 75, Pacific 62

Stanford 67, Washington St. 42

UCLA 76, Utah 60

Prep boys

All-Conference

WAMAC WEST

First team -- Nathan Michels, sr. (Benton), Dylan Spina, sr. (Benton), Cody Westcott, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Tyler Schrepfer, jr. (Clear Creek-Amaan), Keith Keahna, sr. (S. Tama), Kole Tupa, jr. (Center Point-Urbana), Kaden Wetjen, jr. (Williamsburg).

Second team (area only) -- Sean Geertsema, sr. (Independence), Logan Schmitt, jr. (Independence).

WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Ethan McCormick, jr. (Independence), Blake Bartz, jr. (Independence).

Player of year -- Nathan Michels, sr. (Benton).

