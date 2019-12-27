Basketball clip art

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 129, Cleveland 117

Oklahoma City 104, Charlotte 102, OT

Miami 113, Indiana 112

Milwaukee 112, Atlanta 86

Orlando 98, Philadelphia 97

Golden State 105, Phoenix 96

College men

FRIDAY

American Rivers

St. Scholastica (Minn.) 94, Central 84

