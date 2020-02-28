Friday basketball: NBA scoreboard, College scoreboard, Prep scoreboard

NBA
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118
Charlotte 99, Toronto 96
Orlando 136, Minnesota 125
Miami 126, Dallas 118
Sacramento 104, Memphis 101
Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86
Detroit 113, Phoenix 111
Utah 129, Washington 119
College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Valparaiso 72, Northern Iowa 69
Drake 83, Loyola 75
Indiana St. 70, Evansville 58
IOWA COLLEGES
Maranatha 62, Emmaus 42
Monmouth 61, Cornell 47
College men
IOWA COLLEGES
St. Norbert 89, Cornell 75
Prep boys
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Sub-state semifinals
Class 4A
Ankeny 66, Fort Dodge 46
Ankeny Centennial 55, Des Moines Roosevelt 38
Cedar Falls 63, Linn-Mar 40
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 42, Urbandale 35
Davenport North 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 45
Dowling Catholic 50, Lewis Central 23
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Iowa City Liberty 49
Dubuque Senior 80, Iowa City High 58
Iowa City West 58, Ottumwa 28
Johnston 65, Indianola 60
North Scott 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 47
Sioux City East 46, Ames 43
WDM Valley 90, Des Moines North 55
Waterloo West 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47
Waukee 54, Des Moines Lincoln 31