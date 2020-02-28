You are the owner of this article.
Friday basketball: NBA scoreboard, College scoreboard, Prep scoreboard
BASKETBALL

Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118

Charlotte 99, Toronto 96

Orlando 136, Minnesota 125

Miami 126, Dallas 118

Sacramento 104, Memphis 101

Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86

Detroit 113, Phoenix 111

Utah 129, Washington 119

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Valparaiso 72, Northern Iowa 69

Drake 83, Loyola 75

Indiana St. 70, Evansville 58

IOWA COLLEGES

Maranatha 62, Emmaus 42

Monmouth 61, Cornell 47

College men

IOWA COLLEGES

St. Norbert 89, Cornell 75

Prep boys

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Sub-state semifinals

Class 4A

Ankeny 66, Fort Dodge 46

Ankeny Centennial 55, Des Moines Roosevelt 38

Cedar Falls 63, Linn-Mar 40

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 42, Urbandale 35

Davenport North 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 45

Dowling Catholic 50, Lewis Central 23

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Iowa City Liberty 49

Dubuque Senior 80, Iowa City High 58

Iowa City West 58, Ottumwa 28

Johnston 65, Indianola 60

North Scott 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 47

Sioux City East 46, Ames 43

WDM Valley 90, Des Moines North 55

Waterloo West 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47

Waukee 54, Des Moines Lincoln 31

