NBA preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 100, Orlando 75

Detroit 109, Cleveland 105

Indiana 105, Chicago 87

Philadelphia 100, Charlotte 87

Washington 115, New York 99

New Orleans 128, Utah 127

Milwaukee 118, Dallas 111

