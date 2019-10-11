NBA preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 100, Orlando 75
Detroit 109, Cleveland 105
Indiana 105, Chicago 87
Philadelphia 100, Charlotte 87
Washington 115, New York 99
New Orleans 128, Utah 127
Milwaukee 118, Dallas 111
