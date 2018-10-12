Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 123, Dallas 118

Detroit 129, Cleveland 110

San Antonio 100, Orlando 81

Washington 140, Guangzhou Long-Lions 111

Brooklyn 113, New York 107

Denver 98, Chicago 93

Houston 121, Memphis 103

Miami 119, Atlanta 113

Milwaukee 143, Minnesota 121

Portland 118, Sacramento 115

L.A. Lakers 119, Golden State 105

