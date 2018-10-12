NBA preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 123, Dallas 118
Detroit 129, Cleveland 110
San Antonio 100, Orlando 81
Washington 140, Guangzhou Long-Lions 111
Brooklyn 113, New York 107
Denver 98, Chicago 93
Houston 121, Memphis 103
Miami 119, Atlanta 113
Milwaukee 143, Minnesota 121
Portland 118, Sacramento 115
L.A. Lakers 119, Golden State 105
