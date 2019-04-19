Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 98, Orlando 93, Toronto leads series 2-1

Boston 104, Indiana 96, Boston leads series 3-0

Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108, Portland leads series 2-1

