NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 116, Washington 110

Detroit 111, L.A. Lakers 97

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 114

Houston 108, Phoenix 102

Milwaukee 113, Miami 98

Portland 122, New Orleans 110

San Antonio 109, New York 83

College men

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Cincinnati 82, SMU 74

Houston 84, UConn 45

Memphis 79, UCF 55

Wichita St. 80, Temple 74

Atlantic 10 Conference

Quarterfinals

Davidson 70, Saint Joseph's 60

Rhode Island 75, VCU 70

Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Atlantic Coast Conference

Semifinals

Duke 74, North Carolina 73

Florida St. 69, Virginia 59

Big 12 Conference

Semifinals

Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59

Kansas 88, West Virginia 74

Big East Conference

Semifinals

Seton Hall 81, Marquette 79

Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT

Big Sky Conference

Semifinals

E. Washington 77, S. Utah 61

Montana 78, Weber St. 49

Big Ten Conference

Quarterfinals

Michigan 74, Iowa 53

Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70

Minnesota 75, Purdue 73

Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62

Big West Conference

Semifinals

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58

UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67

Conference USA

Semifinals

Old Dominion 61, UAB 59

W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59

Mid-American Conference

Semifinals

Bowling Green 71, N. Illinois 67<

Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81

Mountain West Conference

Semifinals

San Diego St. 64, Nevada 56

Utah St. 85, Fresno St. 60

Pacific-12 Conference

Semifinals

Oregon 79, Arizona St. 75, OT

Washington 66, Colorado 61

Southeastern Conference

Quarterfinals

Auburn 73, South Carolina 64

Florida 76, LSU 73

Kentucky 73, Alabama 55

Tennessee 83, Mississippi St. 76

Southland Conference

Semifinals

Abilene Christian 69, SE Louisiana 66

New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76

Sun Belt Conference

Third Round

Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Texas St. 79, South Alabama 67

Western Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74

New Mexico St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

NCAA Division III

Semifinals

Swarthmore 70, Christopher Newport 63

Wis.-Oshkosh 104, Wheaton (Ill.) 85

College women

TOURNAMENT

America East Conference

Championship

Maine 68, Hartford 48

Big Sky Conference

Championship

Portland St. 61, E. Washington 59

Big South Conference

Semifinals

Campbell 55, Charleston Southern 44

Radford 59, UNC Asheville 52

Big West Conference

Semifinals

Hawaii 66, UC Riverside 58

UC Davis 82, UC Irvine 50

Colonial Athletic Association

Semifinals

Drexel 73, Northeastern 69

Towson 69, Hofstra 48

Conference USA

Semifinals

Middle Tennessee 75, UAB 65

Rice 64, W. Kentucky 57

Mid-American Conference

Semifinals

Buffalo 82, Cent. Michigan 77

Ohio 74, Miami (Ohio) 48

Missouri Valley Conference

Quarterfinals

Drake 86, Valparaiso 58

Illinois St. 61, Bradley 55

Missouri St. 59, Loyola of Chicago 50

Northern Iowa 66, Southern Illinois 63

Southland Conference

Second Round

Abilene Christian 82, Cent. Arkansas 54

Texas A&M-CC 69, Nicholls 56

Sun Belt Conference

Semifinals

South Alabama 57, Texas-Arlington 50

UALR 80, Appalachian St. 64

Western Athletic Conference

Semifinals

New Mexico St. 91, UMKC 80

Texas Rio Grande Valley 67, CS Bakersfield 58

NAIA Tournament

Second Round

Freed-Hardeman 61, Lindsey Wilson 43

Lewis-Clark St. 69, LSU-Alexandria 66

Master's 65, Mid-Am Nazarene 45

Montana-Western 70, Lyon 58

Our Lady of the Lake 96, Wayland Baptist 93

NCAA Division II

First Round

Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69

Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66

Angelo St. 76, Westminster (Utah) 61

California (Pa.) 82, Charleston (WVa.) 71

Carson-Newman 82, Lander 79

Cent. Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M Commerce 65

Drury 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 57

Florida Southern 89, Lane 57

Fort Hays St. 74, Pittsburg St. 65

Glenville St. 116, West Liberty 92

Grand Valley St. 89, Truman St. 64

Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie St. 60

LeMoyne 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 43

Lewis 86, Walsh 71

Minn. Duluth 63, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 54

NW Nazarene 85, Humboldt St. 75

North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53

Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66

SW Oklahoma 71, Emporia St. 65

St. Anselm 59, Bentley 40

Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77

Tampa 72, Lee 63

UC San Diego 85, Dominican (CA) 75

Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71

West Florida 76, Eckerd 50

West Texas A&M 68, E. New Mexico 67

Wingate 68, Clayton St. 66

NCAA Division III

Semifinals

Bowdoin 71, St. Thomas (Minn.) 60

Thomas More 69, Scranton 56

