NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 116, Washington 110
Detroit 111, L.A. Lakers 97
Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 114
Houston 108, Phoenix 102
Milwaukee 113, Miami 98
Portland 122, New Orleans 110
San Antonio 109, New York 83
College men
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Cincinnati 82, SMU 74
Houston 84, UConn 45
Memphis 79, UCF 55
Wichita St. 80, Temple 74
Atlantic 10 Conference
Quarterfinals
Davidson 70, Saint Joseph's 60
Rhode Island 75, VCU 70
Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55
St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57
Atlantic Coast Conference
Semifinals
Duke 74, North Carolina 73
Florida St. 69, Virginia 59
Big 12 Conference
Semifinals
Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59
Kansas 88, West Virginia 74
Big East Conference
Semifinals
Seton Hall 81, Marquette 79
Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT
Big Sky Conference
Semifinals
E. Washington 77, S. Utah 61
Montana 78, Weber St. 49
Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinals
Michigan 74, Iowa 53
Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70
Minnesota 75, Purdue 73
Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62
Big West Conference
Semifinals
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58
UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67
Conference USA
Semifinals
Old Dominion 61, UAB 59
W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59
Mid-American Conference
Semifinals
Bowling Green 71, N. Illinois 67<
Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81
Mountain West Conference
Semifinals
San Diego St. 64, Nevada 56
Utah St. 85, Fresno St. 60
Pacific-12 Conference
Semifinals
Oregon 79, Arizona St. 75, OT
Washington 66, Colorado 61
Southeastern Conference
Quarterfinals
Auburn 73, South Carolina 64
Florida 76, LSU 73
Kentucky 73, Alabama 55
Tennessee 83, Mississippi St. 76
Southland Conference
Semifinals
Abilene Christian 69, SE Louisiana 66
New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76
Sun Belt Conference
Third Round
Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 67
Texas St. 79, South Alabama 67
Western Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74
New Mexico St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72
NCAA Division III
Semifinals
Swarthmore 70, Christopher Newport 63
Wis.-Oshkosh 104, Wheaton (Ill.) 85
College women
TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
Championship
Maine 68, Hartford 48
Big Sky Conference
Championship
Portland St. 61, E. Washington 59
Big South Conference
Semifinals
Campbell 55, Charleston Southern 44
Radford 59, UNC Asheville 52
Big West Conference
Semifinals
Hawaii 66, UC Riverside 58
UC Davis 82, UC Irvine 50
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals
Drexel 73, Northeastern 69
Towson 69, Hofstra 48
Conference USA
Semifinals
Middle Tennessee 75, UAB 65
Rice 64, W. Kentucky 57
Mid-American Conference
Semifinals
Buffalo 82, Cent. Michigan 77
Ohio 74, Miami (Ohio) 48
Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinals
Drake 86, Valparaiso 58
Illinois St. 61, Bradley 55
Missouri St. 59, Loyola of Chicago 50
Northern Iowa 66, Southern Illinois 63
Southland Conference
Second Round
Abilene Christian 82, Cent. Arkansas 54
Texas A&M-CC 69, Nicholls 56
Sun Belt Conference
Semifinals
South Alabama 57, Texas-Arlington 50
UALR 80, Appalachian St. 64
Western Athletic Conference
Semifinals
New Mexico St. 91, UMKC 80
Texas Rio Grande Valley 67, CS Bakersfield 58
NAIA Tournament
Second Round
Freed-Hardeman 61, Lindsey Wilson 43
Lewis-Clark St. 69, LSU-Alexandria 66
Master's 65, Mid-Am Nazarene 45
Montana-Western 70, Lyon 58
Our Lady of the Lake 96, Wayland Baptist 93
NCAA Division II
First Round
Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69
Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66
Angelo St. 76, Westminster (Utah) 61
California (Pa.) 82, Charleston (WVa.) 71
Carson-Newman 82, Lander 79
Cent. Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64
Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M Commerce 65
Drury 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 57
Florida Southern 89, Lane 57
Fort Hays St. 74, Pittsburg St. 65
Glenville St. 116, West Liberty 92
Grand Valley St. 89, Truman St. 64
Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie St. 60
LeMoyne 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 43
Lewis 86, Walsh 71
Minn. Duluth 63, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 54
NW Nazarene 85, Humboldt St. 75
North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53
Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66
SW Oklahoma 71, Emporia St. 65
St. Anselm 59, Bentley 40
Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77
Tampa 72, Lee 63
UC San Diego 85, Dominican (CA) 75
Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71
West Florida 76, Eckerd 50
West Texas A&M 68, E. New Mexico 67
Wingate 68, Clayton St. 66
NCAA Division III
Semifinals
Bowdoin 71, St. Thomas (Minn.) 60
Thomas More 69, Scranton 56
