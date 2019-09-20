Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8, Texas 0

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

Washington 6, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Arizona at San Diego, late

