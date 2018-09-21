Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Cleveland 5

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Texas 8, Seattle 3, 7 innings

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

