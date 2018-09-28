Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Houston 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5

Seattle 12, Texas 6

National League

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 5, Washington 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

