Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Houston 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5
Seattle 12, Texas 6
National League
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 5, Washington 2
San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
