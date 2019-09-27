Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit at Chicago White Sox (DH), ppd.

Washington 8, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 14, Texas 7

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2, 7 innings

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4, 15 innings

Arizona 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2

