American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Oakland 5, Texas 3

Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 8, Toronto 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 1

Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 4

Washington at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 5, Waterloo 1

Rochester 4, St. Cloud 1

Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Green Bay 9, Wisconsin 0

Traverse City 7. Kenosha 1

Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 4

La Crosse 6, Bismarck 2

Madison 10, Fond du Lac 7

Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 2

Willmar 8, Duluth 5

Mankato 4, Thunder Bay 2

Minors

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Beloit 4, Wisconsin 3

Lansing 6, Lake County 4

Dayton 9, Fort Wayne 4

Great Lakes 10, South Bend 1

Burlington 2, Clinton 1

Bowling Green 7, West Michigan 6, 10 innings

Cedar Rapids 5, Peoria 3

Quad Cities 2, Kane County 0

Wisconsin 5, Beloit 0, 7 innings

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Sacramento 10, New Orleans 0

Fresno 8, Oklahoma City 8

El Paso 6, Omaha 2

Albuquerque 8, Iowa 4

Round Rock 10, Salt Lake 0

Memphis at Reno, late

Nashville at Tacoma, late

San Antonio at Las Vegas,late

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 15-13, East 1-3

Columbus 7, Independence 2

Iowa City West 13-9, Waterloo West 3-2

Cedar Falls 9-0, City High 8-4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 10-6, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-4

Linn-Mar 12-8, Iowa City Liberty 2-7

AREA

Decorah 15-13, Waukon 0-3

Lake Mills 8, Algona Garrigan 2

MFL Mar-Mac 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1

North Butler 6, West Fork 3

North Linn 9, Wapsie Valley 2

Alburnett 12-16, Bellevue Marquette 7-2

Colo-Nesco 21, Tripoli 12

Forest City 7, Central Springs 3

New Hampton 7-1, Oelwein 3-7

Mason City Newman 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0

West Marshall 18, East Marshall 7

