MLB
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Oakland 5, Texas 3
Houston 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 1
Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 4
Washington at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Eau Claire 5, Waterloo 1
Rochester 4, St. Cloud 1
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Green Bay 9, Wisconsin 0
Traverse City 7. Kenosha 1
Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 4
La Crosse 6, Bismarck 2
Madison 10, Fond du Lac 7
Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 2
Willmar 8, Duluth 5
Mankato 4, Thunder Bay 2
Minors
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Beloit 4, Wisconsin 3
Lansing 6, Lake County 4
Dayton 9, Fort Wayne 4
Great Lakes 10, South Bend 1
Burlington 2, Clinton 1
Bowling Green 7, West Michigan 6, 10 innings
Cedar Rapids 5, Peoria 3
Quad Cities 2, Kane County 0
Wisconsin 5, Beloit 0, 7 innings
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Sacramento 10, New Orleans 0
Fresno 8, Oklahoma City 8
El Paso 6, Omaha 2
Albuquerque 8, Iowa 4
Round Rock 10, Salt Lake 0
Memphis at Reno, late
Nashville at Tacoma, late
San Antonio at Las Vegas,late
Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Xavier 15-13, East 1-3
Columbus 7, Independence 2
Iowa City West 13-9, Waterloo West 3-2
Cedar Falls 9-0, City High 8-4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 10-6, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-4
Linn-Mar 12-8, Iowa City Liberty 2-7
AREA
Decorah 15-13, Waukon 0-3
Lake Mills 8, Algona Garrigan 2
MFL Mar-Mac 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1
North Butler 6, West Fork 3
North Linn 9, Wapsie Valley 2
Alburnett 12-16, Bellevue Marquette 7-2
Colo-Nesco 21, Tripoli 12
Forest City 7, Central Springs 3
New Hampton 7-1, Oelwein 3-7
Mason City Newman 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0
West Marshall 18, East Marshall 7
