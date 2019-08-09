Clip art baseball

MLB scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 16, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Texas 5

Tampa Bay at Seattle, late

National League

Atlanta 8, Miami 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 6

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 6, Texas 5

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

Philadelphia at San Francisco, late

Amateur

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northwoods League

Duluth 4, Waterloo 3

Kalamazoo 10-3, Kokomo 2-2

Fond du Lac 15, Battle Creek 6

Kenosha 6, Wisconsin 5

Madison 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2

La Crosse 8, Thunder Bay 1

Eau Claire 6, Bismarck 3

Rochester 8, St. Cloud 4

Traverse City 11, Rockford 7

Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 1

Willmar 6, Mankato 5, 12 innings

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Las Vegas 4, Iowa 0

Midwest League

Lansing 12, South Bend 2

Bowling Green 5, West Michigan 3

Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 1

Great Lakes 6, Lake County 5

Peoria 2, Beloit 0

Wisconsin 7, Burlington 2

Kane County 10, Cedar Rapids 9, 11 innings

Clinton 4, Quad Cities 2

