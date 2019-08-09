MLB scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 16, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 6, Texas 5
Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
National League
Atlanta 8, Miami 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 6
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Philadelphia at San Francisco, late
Amateur
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northwoods League
Duluth 4, Waterloo 3
Kalamazoo 10-3, Kokomo 2-2
Fond du Lac 15, Battle Creek 6
Kenosha 6, Wisconsin 5
Madison 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2
La Crosse 8, Thunder Bay 1
Eau Claire 6, Bismarck 3
Rochester 8, St. Cloud 4
Traverse City 11, Rockford 7
Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 1
Willmar 6, Mankato 5, 12 innings
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Las Vegas 4, Iowa 0
Midwest League
Lansing 12, South Bend 2
Bowling Green 5, West Michigan 3
Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 1
Great Lakes 6, Lake County 5
Peoria 2, Beloit 0
Wisconsin 7, Burlington 2
Kane County 10, Cedar Rapids 9, 11 innings
Clinton 4, Quad Cities 2
