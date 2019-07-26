Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 5, Houston 3

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Detroit 2

Texas at Oakland, late

National League

Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 2

Fond du Lac 7, Wisconsin 6

Kenosha 10, Battle Creek 7

Thunder Bay 7, Duluth 3

Rockford 5, Kokomo 4

Kalamazoo 2, Traverse City 1, 10 innings

St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 0

La Crosse 8, Willmar 4

Rochester 6, Mankato 2

Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 3

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Madison 5

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock 10, Iowa 8

Midwest League

Great Lakes 1, Dayton 0, 10 innings

Lansing 9, West Michigan 1

Beloit  4, Burlington 3

Kane County 5, Clinton 3

Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 2

Wisconsin 10, Cedar Rapids 5

Peoria 7, Quad Cities 6

Lake County 6, South Bend 4

