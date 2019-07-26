Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 5, Houston 3
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 3, Detroit 2
Texas at Oakland, late
National League
Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2
Miami 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 2
Fond du Lac 7, Wisconsin 6
Kenosha 10, Battle Creek 7
Thunder Bay 7, Duluth 3
Rockford 5, Kokomo 4
Kalamazoo 2, Traverse City 1, 10 innings
St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 0
La Crosse 8, Willmar 4
Rochester 6, Mankato 2
Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 3
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Madison 5
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Pacific Coast League
Round Rock 10, Iowa 8
Midwest League
Great Lakes 1, Dayton 0, 10 innings
Lansing 9, West Michigan 1
Beloit 4, Burlington 3
Kane County 5, Clinton 3
Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 2
Wisconsin 10, Cedar Rapids 5
Peoria 7, Quad Cities 6
Lake County 6, South Bend 4
