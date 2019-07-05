Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings
Baltimore 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4
Boston 9, Detroit 6
Minnesota 15, Texas 6
Oakland 5, Seattle 2
National League
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
Arizona 8, Colorado 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
St. Louis at San Francisco, late
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Rochester 1, Waterloo 0, 6 innings
Eau Claire 10, Duluth 7
Kalamazoo 8-6, Kokomo 6-0
Traverse City 5, Battle Creek 3
Wisconsin 9, Madison 7
Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Lakeshore 15, Kenosha 5
Green Bay 5, Rockford 0
St. Cloud 2, Willmar 1
La Crosse 4, Thunder Bay 3
Mankato 4, Bismarck 1
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 9, Memphis 8
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 5, Great Lakes 4
Lake County 5, Fort Wayne 4
South Bend 5, West Michigan 1
Clinton 4, Peoria 1
Kane County 3, Wisconsin 0
Dayton 13, Bowling Green 7
Cedar Rapids 3, Burlington 2
Beloit 3, Quad Cities 2
Prep
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Western Dubuque 15-10, Waterloo West 3-0
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-15, Dubuque Wahlert 0-6
Dubuque Senior 11-8, Linn-Mar 8-1
Iowa City West 18-2, Cedar Rapids Washington 7-0
Area
Aplington-Parkersburg 6, AGWSR (Ackley) 4
Clear Lake 14, Iowa Falls-Alden 4
Independence 12-1, South Tama 1-10
Mason City 4, New Hampton 3
Mason City Newman 7, Crestwood (Cresco) 1
Oelwein 5, Denver 2
Osage 2, North Fayette Valley 0
State
Alburnett 8, Anamosa 1
B-G-M 9, GMG 7
Bedford 13, Lenox 1
Calamus-Wheatland 7, Tipton 3
Central Decatur 15, East Union 2
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Algona 2
Dallas Center-Grimes 11, Newton 0
Davenport North 9, Clinton 2
Dowling Catholic 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3
EHK-Exira 5, Panorama 4
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 9, North Iowa 3
Humboldt 7, St. Edmond 3
Indianola 2-7, Norwalk 1-1
Lamoni 19, Orient-Macksburg 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Southeast Warren 3
Newell-Fonda 4, St. Mary's, Remsen 1
North Linn 8, Monticello 0 (Jake Hilmer perfect game and breaks all-time NFHS career hits record)
Sioux City North 7, East Marshall 0
Van Buren 5, East Marshall 0
Washington 7, Mid-Prairie 4
