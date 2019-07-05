Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Baltimore 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

Boston 9, Detroit 6

Minnesota 15, Texas 6

Oakland 5, Seattle 2

National League

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

Arizona 8, Colorado 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis at San Francisco, late

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Rochester 1, Waterloo 0, 6 innings

Eau Claire 10, Duluth 7

Kalamazoo 8-6, Kokomo 6-0

Traverse City 5, Battle Creek 3

Wisconsin 9, Madison 7

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Lakeshore 15, Kenosha 5

Green Bay 5, Rockford 0

St. Cloud 2, Willmar 1

La Crosse 4, Thunder Bay 3

Mankato 4, Bismarck 1

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 9, Memphis 8

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 5, Great Lakes 4

Lake County 5, Fort Wayne 4

South Bend 5, West Michigan 1

Clinton 4, Peoria 1

Kane County 3, Wisconsin 0

Dayton 13, Bowling Green 7

Cedar Rapids 3, Burlington 2

Beloit 3, Quad Cities 2

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Western Dubuque 15-10, Waterloo West 3-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-3, Cedar Falls 1-4

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-3, Cedar Falls 1-4

Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-15, Dubuque Wahlert 0-6

Dubuque Senior 11-8, Linn-Mar 8-1

Iowa City West 18-2, Cedar Rapids Washington 7-0

Western Dubuque 15-10, Waterloo West 3-0

Area

Aplington-Parkersburg 6, AGWSR (Ackley) 4

Clear Lake 14, Iowa Falls-Alden 4

Independence 12-1, South Tama 1-10

Mason City 4, New Hampton 3

Mason City Newman 7, Crestwood (Cresco) 1

Oelwein 5, Denver 2

Osage 2, North Fayette Valley 0

State

Alburnett 8, Anamosa 1

B-G-M 9, GMG 7

Bedford 13, Lenox 1

Calamus-Wheatland 7, Tipton 3

Central Decatur 15, East Union 2

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Algona 2

Dallas Center-Grimes 11, Newton 0

Davenport North 9, Clinton 2

Dowling Catholic 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3

EHK-Exira 5, Panorama 4

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 9, North Iowa 3

Humboldt 7, St. Edmond 3

Indianola 2-7, Norwalk 1-1

Lamoni 19, Orient-Macksburg 4

Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Southeast Warren 3

Newell-Fonda 4, St. Mary's, Remsen 1

North Linn 8, Monticello 0 (Jake Hilmer perfect game and breaks all-time NFHS career hits record)

Sioux City North 7, East Marshall 0

Van Buren 5, East Marshall 0

Washington 7, Mid-Prairie 4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments