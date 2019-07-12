Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3

Texas 9, Houston 8

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

National League

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 4, Philadelphia 0

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta at San Diego, late

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 14, Eau Claire 6

Madison 6, Fond du Lac 5

Duluth 11, Thunder Bay 8

Rockford 7, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Battle Creek 4, Kokomo 1

Traverse City 2, Wisconsin 1

La Crosse 11, Rochester 8

St. Cloud 5, Mankato 1

Bismarck 14, Willmar 4

Kalamazoo 6, Kenosha 5

Green Bay 9, Lakeshore 8

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock 5, Iowa 2

Midwest League

Wisconsin 4, Dayton 2

Quad Cities 6, West Michigan 2

Fort Wayne 12, Burlington 1

Lake County 4, Clinton 3

Beloit 5, Bowling Green 4

Lansing 8, Peoria 2

Great Lakes 7, Cedar Rapids 0

Kane County 10, South Bend 1

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Dubuque Senior 18-8, Waterloo West 7-2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-4, Cedar Falls 7-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-8, Waterloo East 3-0

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-10, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-11, Dubuque Hempstead 0-4

Western Dubuque 2-6, Linn-Mar 1-3

Area

Clear Lake 5 , Waverly-Shell Rock 2

West Marshall 15 , Dike-New Hartford 2

State

Carlisle 13-5, Des Moines East 3-4

Centerville 4, Ottumwa 3, 9 innings

Grinnell 5, South Tama 0

Harlan 10, LeMars 2

Indianola 11, Knoxville 1

Newman Catholic 8, Wilton 2

Urbandale 7, Lewis Central 2

Linescores

Late Thursday

COLUMBUS 10-9, APL.-PARK. 0-6

First game

Columbus;102;302;2 -- 10;11;2

Apl.-Park.;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2

B. Freeseman and Ben Sinnott. K. Rice, G. Hempen (3) and B. Ogle. 2B -- Col: Porth. 3B -- Col: Dunlay.

Second game

Columbus;200;014;2 -- 9;12;5

Apl.-Park.;000;204;0 -- 6;3;4

B. Leibold, A. Muniz (6), J. Dunlay (7) and Jon Rausch. H. Morris, N. Morris (7) and B. Ogle. 2B -- Col: Westhoff. AP: Ogle. 3B -- Col: Sinnott.

M.C. NEWMAN 8, CED. FALLS 5

M.C. Newman;211;002;2 -- 8;5;0

Cedar Falls;300;200;0 -- 5;7;5

HR -- Sole (CF).

Records: Cedar Falls 14-19, Newman 30-3.

