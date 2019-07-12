Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 3
Texas 9, Houston 8
Kansas City 8, Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
National League
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 4, Philadelphia 0
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 4, St. Louis 2
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Atlanta at San Diego, late
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 14, Eau Claire 6
Madison 6, Fond du Lac 5
Duluth 11, Thunder Bay 8
Rockford 7, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Battle Creek 4, Kokomo 1
Traverse City 2, Wisconsin 1
La Crosse 11, Rochester 8
St. Cloud 5, Mankato 1
Bismarck 14, Willmar 4
Kalamazoo 6, Kenosha 5
Green Bay 9, Lakeshore 8
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Round Rock 5, Iowa 2
Midwest League
Wisconsin 4, Dayton 2
Quad Cities 6, West Michigan 2
Fort Wayne 12, Burlington 1
Lake County 4, Clinton 3
Beloit 5, Bowling Green 4
Lansing 8, Peoria 2
Great Lakes 7, Cedar Rapids 0
Kane County 10, South Bend 1
Prep
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Dubuque Senior 18-8, Waterloo West 7-2
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-4, Cedar Falls 7-3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-8, Waterloo East 3-0
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-4, Cedar Falls 7-3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-8, Waterloo East 3-0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-10, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-11, Dubuque Hempstead 0-4
Dubuque Senior 18-8, Waterloo West 7-2
Western Dubuque 2-6, Linn-Mar 1-3
Area
Clear Lake 5 , Waverly-Shell Rock 2
West Marshall 15 , Dike-New Hartford 2
State
Carlisle 13-5, Des Moines East 3-4
Centerville 4, Ottumwa 3, 9 innings
Grinnell 5, South Tama 0
Harlan 10, LeMars 2
Indianola 11, Knoxville 1
Newman Catholic 8, Wilton 2
Urbandale 7, Lewis Central 2
Linescores
Late Thursday
COLUMBUS 10-9, APL.-PARK. 0-6
First game
Columbus;102;302;2 -- 10;11;2
Apl.-Park.;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2
B. Freeseman and Ben Sinnott. K. Rice, G. Hempen (3) and B. Ogle. 2B -- Col: Porth. 3B -- Col: Dunlay.
Second game
Columbus;200;014;2 -- 9;12;5
Apl.-Park.;000;204;0 -- 6;3;4
B. Leibold, A. Muniz (6), J. Dunlay (7) and Jon Rausch. H. Morris, N. Morris (7) and B. Ogle. 2B -- Col: Westhoff. AP: Ogle. 3B -- Col: Sinnott.
M.C. NEWMAN 8, CED. FALLS 5
M.C. Newman;211;002;2 -- 8;5;0
Cedar Falls;300;200;0 -- 5;7;5
HR -- Sole (CF).
Records: Cedar Falls 14-19, Newman 30-3.
