Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5
Toronto 12, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 5, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
National League
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 5
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 11
Milwaukee at Arizona, late
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mankato 11-18, Waterloo 1-4, 2nd game 7 innings
Duluth 11, Thunder Bay 4
Kokomo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Battle Creek 13, Rockford 8
Kenosha 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2, 5 innings
Bismarck 10, St. Cloud 9
Lakeshore 12, Madison 7
Fond du Lac 11, Green Bay 7
Willmar 4, Rochester 2
Eau Claire 10, La Crosse 8
Traverse City at Wisconsin, delayed
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Nashville 6, Iowa 5
Midwest League
Lake County 8, Cedar Rapids 3
Burlington 7, Lansing 2
Peoria 6, Fort Wayne 4
Clinton 3, Great Lakes 2
Beloit 3, West Michigan 2, 10 innings
Dayton 7, Quad Cities 1
Bowling Green 4, Kane County 3
Wisconsin 2, South Bend 1
Prep
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
3A district semifinals
District 1
Sioux City Heelan 8, LeMars 7
Storm Lake 8, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
District 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, Denison-Schleswig 0
Spencer 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
District 3
Ballard 12, Perry 2
Webster City 5, Humboldt 4
District 4
Greene County 2, Gilbert 1
Boone 12, Algona 1
District 5
Cedar Rapids Xavier 16, Iowa Falls-Alden 1
Decorah 3, Center Point-Urbana 0
District 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Hampton-Dumont 4
Charles City 12, Clear Lake 6
District 7
Central DeWitt 8, Anamosa 4
West Delaware (Manchester) 3, Independence 1
District 8
Dubuque Wahlert 11, Vinton-Shellsburg 1
Benton Community (Van Horne) 3, Maquoketa 2
District 9
Davenport Assumption 12, Keokuk 0
Washington 3, Mount Vernon 2
District 10
Fairfield 7, Fort Madison 4
Mount Pleasant 8, Clear Creek-Amana 3
District 11
Marion 5, Newton 0
South Tama 7, Bondurant-Farrar 0
District 12
Oskaloosa 8, Nevada 4
Solon 13, Pella 0
District 13
North Polk 12, Knoxville 0
Norwalk 5, Carlisle 1
District 14
Centerville 9, Clarke 4
Grinnell 10, Saydel 0
District 15
Harlan 2, Atlantic 0
Winterset 12, Carroll 2
District 16
Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Creston 0
ADM (Adel) 15, Glenwood 3
4A substates
Substate 1
Urbandale 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Sioux City West 10, Sioux City East 0
Waukee 8, Sioux City North 1
Substate 2
Des Moines Roosevelt 15, Des Moines Hoover 0
Mason City 3, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Ankeny 6, Fort Dodge 5
Substate 3
Ankeny Centennial 4, Waterloo West 2
Southeast Polk 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2
Marshalltown 3, Cedar Falls 0
Substate 4
Western Dubuque 11, Waterloo East 0
Dubuque Hempstead 6, Davenport North 5
Davenport Central 6, Dubuque Senior 5
Substate 5
Iowa City West 2, Muscatine 1
Davenport West 7, Clinton 6, 8 innings
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, North Scott 2
Substate 6
Linn-Mar 6, Bettendorf 5
Iowa City High 14, Burlington 9
Pleasant Valley 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5
Substate 7
West Des Moines Dowling 7, Ames 2
Iowa City Liberty 8, Cedar Rapids Washington 7, 9 innings
West Des Moines Valley 10, Ottumwa 2
Substate 8
Johnston 19, Des Moines North 0
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2
Indianola 3, Des Moines East 0
