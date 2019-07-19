Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5

Toronto 12, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 5, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

National League

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 11

Milwaukee at Arizona, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mankato 11-18, Waterloo 1-4, 2nd game 7 innings

Duluth 11, Thunder Bay 4

Kokomo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Battle Creek 13, Rockford 8

Kenosha 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2, 5 innings

Bismarck 10, St. Cloud 9

Lakeshore 12, Madison 7

Fond du Lac 11, Green Bay 7

Willmar 4, Rochester 2

Eau Claire 10, La Crosse 8

Traverse City at Wisconsin, delayed

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Nashville 6, Iowa 5

Midwest League

Lake County 8, Cedar Rapids 3

Burlington 7, Lansing 2

Peoria 6, Fort Wayne 4

Clinton 3, Great Lakes 2

Beloit 3, West Michigan 2, 10 innings

Dayton 7, Quad Cities 1

Bowling Green 4, Kane County 3

Wisconsin 2, South Bend 1

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

3A district semifinals

District 1

Sioux City Heelan 8, LeMars 7

Storm Lake 8, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

District 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, Denison-Schleswig 0

Spencer 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

District 3

Ballard 12, Perry 2

Webster City 5, Humboldt 4

District 4

Greene County 2, Gilbert 1

Boone 12, Algona 1

District 5

Cedar Rapids Xavier 16, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

Decorah 3, Center Point-Urbana 0

District 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Hampton-Dumont 4

Charles City 12, Clear Lake 6

District 7

Central DeWitt 8, Anamosa 4

West Delaware (Manchester) 3, Independence 1

District 8

Dubuque Wahlert 11, Vinton-Shellsburg 1

Benton Community (Van Horne) 3, Maquoketa 2

District 9

Davenport Assumption 12, Keokuk 0

Washington 3, Mount Vernon 2

District 10

Fairfield 7, Fort Madison 4

Mount Pleasant 8, Clear Creek-Amana 3

District 11

Marion 5, Newton 0

South Tama 7, Bondurant-Farrar 0

District 12

Oskaloosa 8, Nevada 4

Solon 13, Pella 0

District 13

North Polk 12, Knoxville 0

Norwalk 5, Carlisle 1

District 14

Centerville 9, Clarke 4

Grinnell 10, Saydel 0

District 15

Harlan 2, Atlantic 0

Winterset 12, Carroll 2

District 16

Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Creston 0

ADM (Adel) 15, Glenwood 3

4A substates

Substate 1

Urbandale 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Sioux City West 10, Sioux City East 0

Waukee 8, Sioux City North 1

Substate 2

Des Moines Roosevelt 15, Des Moines Hoover 0

Mason City 3, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Ankeny 6, Fort Dodge 5

Substate 3

Ankeny Centennial 4, Waterloo West 2

Southeast Polk 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2

Marshalltown 3, Cedar Falls 0

Substate 4

Western Dubuque 11, Waterloo East 0

Dubuque Hempstead 6, Davenport North 5

Davenport Central 6, Dubuque Senior 5

Substate 5

Iowa City West 2, Muscatine 1

Davenport West 7, Clinton 6, 8 innings

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, North Scott 2

Substate 6

Linn-Mar 6, Bettendorf 5

Iowa City High 14, Burlington 9

Pleasant Valley 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5

Substate 7

West Des Moines Dowling 7, Ames 2

Iowa City Liberty 8, Cedar Rapids Washington 7, 9 innings

West Des Moines Valley 10, Ottumwa 2

Substate 8

Johnston 19, Des Moines North 0

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2

Indianola 3, Des Moines East 0

