Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 13, Detroit 5
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2
Boston at L.A. Angels, late
National League
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
Washington 7, Miami 6
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Diego at San Francisco, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Iowa 5, Memphis 1
Midwest League
South Bend 6, Fort Wayne 4
Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3
West Michigan 6, Lansing 5, 10 innings
Clinton 6, Burlington 3
Bowling Green 1, Lake County 0
Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1
Beloit 9, Peoria 2
Kane County 2, Wisconsin 1
