Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Boston at L.A. Angels, late

National League

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

Washington 7, Miami 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4

San Diego at San Francisco, late

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 5, Memphis 1

Midwest League

South Bend 6, Fort Wayne 4

Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3

West Michigan 6, Lansing 5, 10 innings

Clinton 6, Burlington 3

Bowling Green 1, Lake County 0

Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1

Beloit 9, Peoria 2

Kane County 2, Wisconsin 1

