Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
Detroit 9, Minnesota 6
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Seattle 7, Toronto 4
Boston 11, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
National League
Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
Miami 19, Philadelphia 11
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1
St. Louis 8, Colorado 3
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Nashville 3, Iowa 1
Midwest League
Bowling Green 3, Lake County 2
Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 4
West Michigan 1, Great Lakes 0
Beloit 5, Kane County 2
Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 3
Quad Cities 9, Peoria 7
Lansing 5, South Bend 4, 10 innings
Wisconsin 8, Burlington 2
