Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Boston 11, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

National League

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1

St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Nashville 3, Iowa 1

Midwest League

Bowling Green 3, Lake County 2

Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 4

West Michigan 1, Great Lakes 0

Beloit 5, Kane County 2

Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 3

Quad Cities 9, Peoria 7

Lansing 5, South Bend 4, 10 innings

Wisconsin 8, Burlington 2

