MLB scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

National League

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

Colorado 3, Miami 0

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock 13, Oklahoma City 3

Memphis 8, Iowa 2

New Orleans 4, San Antonio 2

Nashville 5, Omaha 3

Salt Lake 12, El Paso 5

Sacramento 17, Reno 7

Tacoma 8, Fresno 1

Albuquerque 9, Las Vegas 7

Midwest League

South Bend 8, Lake County 1

Lansing 19, Fort Wayne 1

West Michigan 6, Great Lakes 3

Burlington 4, Clinton 3

Kane County 4, Peoria 3

Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1

Beloit 8, Quad Cities 3

Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 0

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Championship

Traverse City 3, Eau Claire 2

Little League

World Series

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0

South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3

Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1

Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0, 5 innings

Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2

Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 0

Elizabeth (N.J.), 6, Salem (Ore.) 2

