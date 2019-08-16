MLB scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
National League
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3
Colorado 3, Miami 0
San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Round Rock 13, Oklahoma City 3
Memphis 8, Iowa 2
New Orleans 4, San Antonio 2
Nashville 5, Omaha 3
Salt Lake 12, El Paso 5
Sacramento 17, Reno 7
Tacoma 8, Fresno 1
Albuquerque 9, Las Vegas 7
Midwest League
South Bend 8, Lake County 1
Lansing 19, Fort Wayne 1
West Michigan 6, Great Lakes 3
Burlington 4, Clinton 3
Kane County 4, Peoria 3
Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1
Beloit 8, Quad Cities 3
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 0
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Championship
Traverse City 3, Eau Claire 2
Little League
World Series
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
South Riding (Va.) 3, Barrington (R.I.) 0
South Chungcheong (South Korea) 10, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3
Coon Rapids (Minn.) 2, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1
Chofu City (Japan) 20, Bologna (Italy) 0, 5 innings
Wailuku (Hawaii) 5, River Ridge (La.) 2
Guadalupe (Mexico) 5, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 0
Elizabeth (N.J.), 6, Salem (Ore.) 2
