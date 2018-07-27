Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 11, Houston 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 9, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Arizona 6, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Sacramento, late

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Quad Cities 8-2, Burlington 7-4, 1st game 11 innings, completion of suspended game

Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 6

West Michigan 5, Lake County 4

Kane County 13, Beloit 6

Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 2, 10 innings

Great Lakes 5, Bowling Green 3

Lansing 5, South Bend 2

Peoria 3, Wisconsin 2, 10 innings

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Duluth 10, Waterloo 9

Rockford 7, Madison 2

Fond du Lac 2, Wisconsin 0

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 3

Kenosha 4, Battle Creek 2

Bismarck 3, Willmar 2

St. Cloud 11, Rochester 1

La Crosse 7, Eau Claire 6

Green Bay 8, Kalamazoo 2

Mankato 10, Thunder Bay 6

Prep

State tournament

Friday's results

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Harlan 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

Davenport Assumption 2, Sioux City Heelan 1

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Urbandale 7, Western Dubuque (Epworth) 3

Cedar Rapids Washington 5, West Des Moines Valley 4

Games Saturday

CLASS 1A

Championship

Mason City Newman (39-1) vs. Lisbon (36-0), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Championship

Iowa City Regina (29-7) vs. Centerville (26-7), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Championship

Harlan (33-3) vs. Davenport Assumption (33-10), 5 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Championship

Urbandale (35-6) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (27-17), 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments