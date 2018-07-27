Major Leagues
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 11, Houston 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 9, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Arizona 6, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at Sacramento, late
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Quad Cities 8-2, Burlington 7-4, 1st game 11 innings, completion of suspended game
Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 6
West Michigan 5, Lake County 4
Kane County 13, Beloit 6
Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 2, 10 innings
Great Lakes 5, Bowling Green 3
Lansing 5, South Bend 2
Peoria 3, Wisconsin 2, 10 innings
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Duluth 10, Waterloo 9
Rockford 7, Madison 2
Fond du Lac 2, Wisconsin 0
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 3
Kenosha 4, Battle Creek 2
Bismarck 3, Willmar 2
St. Cloud 11, Rochester 1
La Crosse 7, Eau Claire 6
Green Bay 8, Kalamazoo 2
Mankato 10, Thunder Bay 6
Prep
State tournament
Friday's results
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Harlan 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
Davenport Assumption 2, Sioux City Heelan 1
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Urbandale 7, Western Dubuque (Epworth) 3
Cedar Rapids Washington 5, West Des Moines Valley 4
Games Saturday
CLASS 1A
Championship
Mason City Newman (39-1) vs. Lisbon (36-0), 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Championship
Iowa City Regina (29-7) vs. Centerville (26-7), 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Championship
Harlan (33-3) vs. Davenport Assumption (33-10), 5 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Championship
Urbandale (35-6) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (27-17), 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.