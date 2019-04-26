Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Toronto 4, Oakland 2
Cleveland 6, Houston 3
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 11
Texas at Seattle, late
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3
National League
Philadelphia 4, Miami 0
San Diego 4, Washington 3
Colorado 8, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 2
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Nashville 2, Iowa 1
Midwest League
Peoria 7-9, Beloit 0-3
Wisconsin 2-2, Burlington 0-1
Lake County 6, West Michigan 5
Great Lakes 7, Dayton 5
Cedar Rapids 6, Kane County 2
Lansing 4, Bowling Green 0
Quad Cities 7, Clinton 6, 12 innings
South Bend 7, Fort Wayne 4
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 4, Ohio St. 2
Northern Sun
SW Minnesota St. 1-1, U-Mary 0-2
Northern St. 2-4, St. Cloud St. 0-3
Minn.-Crookston 6-8, Bemidji St. 4-5
Minn. St.-Mankato 5-5, Concordia-St. Paul 4-3
Minot St. 9-6, Minn.-Duluth 3-5
Sioux Falls 7-6, Winona St. 4-7
American Rivers
Wartburg 5, Simpson 0
Buena Vista 9-1, Luther 6-4
Coe 6, Loras 2
Dubuque 11-13, Neb. Wesleyan 6-3
Linescores
IOWA 4, OHIO ST. 2
Iowa;001;010;002 -- 4;6;0
Ohio St.;000;000;011 - 2;7;0
McDonald, Leonard (9) and Martin. Burhenn, Pfenning (9) and Dingler. WP -- McDonald (4-3). LP -- Burhenn (5-3). Sv -- Leonard (10). 2B -- Adreon (Iowa), Canzone (OS), Pohl (OS), Todys (OS). HR -- Adreon (Iowa), Sher (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 25-15, 10-6. Ohio St. 23-19, 6-7.
BUENA VISTA 9-1, LUTHER 6-4
First game
Buena Vista;320;101;020 -- 9;11;2
Luther;202;020;000 -- 6;10;2
Henrichs, LaRue (4), Smart (8) and Stoltze. Cardamon, Hingst (6), Loch (6) and Plunkett. WP -- LaRue (2-2). LP -- Cardamon (5-4). Sv -- Smart (5). 2B -- Renning (BV), Stoltze (BV). HR -- Hingst (Luth).
Second game
Buena Vista;001;000;000 -- 1;7;1
Luther;001;000;12x -- 4;8;0
Bonde, Scott (7), VanHouten (9) and Stoltze. Coffey and Plunkett. WP -- Coffey (5-3). LP -- Scott (1-2). 2B -- Renning 2 (BV), McCready (Luth). HR -- Vander Linden (Luth).
Records: Luther 20-16, 13-7. Buena Vista 18-17, 11-9.
WARTBURG 5, SIMPSON 0
Simpson;000;000;000 -- 0;5;1
Wartburg;002;200;10x -- 5;6;0
Leonard, Liston (4), Werner (7) and Breitbarth. Gotto and Baumann. WP -- Gotto (4-3). LP -- Leonard (0-5). 2B -- Creger (Simp), Schmitt (Simp), Goodhue (Wart), Hovick (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 9-23, 6-13. Simpson 12-19, 4-15.
