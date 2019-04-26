Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Toronto 4, Oakland 2

Cleveland 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 11

Texas at Seattle, late

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

National League

Philadelphia 4, Miami 0

San Diego 4, Washington 3

Colorado 8, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 2

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Nashville 2, Iowa 1

Midwest League

Peoria 7-9, Beloit 0-3

Wisconsin 2-2, Burlington 0-1

Lake County 6, West Michigan 5

Great Lakes 7, Dayton 5

Cedar Rapids 6, Kane County 2

Lansing 4, Bowling Green 0

Quad Cities 7, Clinton 6, 12 innings

South Bend 7, Fort Wayne 4

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 4, Ohio St. 2

Northern Sun

SW Minnesota St. 1-1, U-Mary 0-2

Northern St. 2-4, St. Cloud St. 0-3

Minn.-Crookston 6-8, Bemidji St. 4-5

Minn. St.-Mankato 5-5, Concordia-St. Paul 4-3

Minot St. 9-6, Minn.-Duluth 3-5

Sioux Falls 7-6, Winona St. 4-7

American Rivers

Wartburg 5, Simpson 0

Buena Vista 9-1, Luther 6-4

Coe 6, Loras 2

Dubuque 11-13, Neb. Wesleyan 6-3

Linescores

IOWA 4, OHIO ST. 2

Iowa;001;010;002 -- 4;6;0

Ohio St.;000;000;011 - 2;7;0

McDonald, Leonard (9) and Martin. Burhenn, Pfenning (9) and Dingler. WP -- McDonald (4-3). LP -- Burhenn (5-3). Sv -- Leonard (10). 2B -- Adreon (Iowa), Canzone (OS), Pohl (OS), Todys (OS). HR -- Adreon (Iowa), Sher (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 25-15, 10-6. Ohio St. 23-19, 6-7.

BUENA VISTA 9-1, LUTHER 6-4

First game

Buena Vista;320;101;020 -- 9;11;2

Luther;202;020;000 -- 6;10;2

Henrichs, LaRue (4), Smart (8) and Stoltze. Cardamon, Hingst (6), Loch (6) and Plunkett. WP -- LaRue (2-2). LP -- Cardamon (5-4). Sv -- Smart (5). 2B -- Renning (BV), Stoltze (BV). HR -- Hingst (Luth).

Second game

Buena Vista;001;000;000 -- 1;7;1

Luther;001;000;12x -- 4;8;0

Bonde, Scott (7), VanHouten (9) and Stoltze. Coffey and Plunkett. WP -- Coffey (5-3). LP -- Scott (1-2). 2B -- Renning 2 (BV), McCready (Luth). HR -- Vander Linden (Luth).

Records: Luther 20-16, 13-7. Buena Vista 18-17, 11-9.

WARTBURG 5, SIMPSON 0

Simpson;000;000;000 -- 0;5;1

Wartburg;002;200;10x -- 5;6;0

Leonard, Liston (4), Werner (7) and Breitbarth. Gotto and Baumann. WP -- Gotto (4-3). LP -- Leonard (0-5). 2B -- Creger (Simp), Schmitt (Simp), Goodhue (Wart), Hovick (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 9-23, 6-13. Simpson 12-19, 4-15.

