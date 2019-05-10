Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 14, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 3, Texas 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 0
Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 12 innings
National League
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Colorado 12, San Diego 2
Atlanta 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 0
Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 0
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Iowa 7, Memphis 4
Midwest League
Burlington 9, Dayton 4
West Michigan 8, Cedar Rapids 1
Kane County 6, Lansing 2
Fort Wayne 4, Beloit 1
South Bend 5, Peoria 2
Bowling Green 3, Clinton 2
Wisconsin 5, Lake County 4
Great Lakes at Quad Cities, ppd.
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 7, Michigan St. 5
Northern Sun tournament
Augustana 9, Minot St. 3
Winona St. 10, Wayne St. 2
Northern St. 10, Minn.-Crookston 0
St. Cloud St. 4, Minn. St.-Mankato 1
Minot St. 5, Northern St. 2
Winona St. 4, Minn. St.-Mankato 1
American Rivers tournament
Buena Vista 4, Coe 0
Dubuque 3, Central 2
Dubuque 3, Luther 1, Luther eliminated
Midwest Conf. tournament
Chicago 2, Cornell 0
Cornell 5, Monmouth 1
Linescores
IOWA 7, MICHIGAN ST. 5
Michigan St.;002;011;010 -- 5;11;0
Iowa;400;002;01x -- 7;11;1
Erla, Flohr (6), Sleeman (8) and Proctor. McDonald, Ketelsen (6), Hoffman (7), Leonard (8) and Martin. WP -- Ketelsen (1-0). LP -- Erla (2-9). Sv -- Leonard (13). 2B -- Kelley (MS), Ando (MS), Iverson (MS), Whelan (Iowa), Padgett (Iowa). HR -- Adreon (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 30-17, 12-7. Michigan St. 17-31, 5-13.
DUBUQUE 3, LUTHER 1
Dubuque;000;001;200 -- 3;8;1
Luther;000;100;000 -- 1;5;0
Carlson and Carroll. Colucci III, Bode (7) and Plunkett. WP -- Carlson (3-3). LP -- Colucci III (3-1). 2B -- Mitchell (Dub), Kempf (Dub), Vogt (Luth).
Records: Luther 23-20, Dubuque 26-14-1.
