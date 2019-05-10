Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 14, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 0

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 12 innings

National League

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Colorado 12, San Diego 2

Atlanta 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 0

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 0

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 7, Memphis 4

Midwest League

Burlington 9, Dayton 4

West Michigan 8, Cedar Rapids 1

Kane County 6, Lansing 2

Fort Wayne 4, Beloit 1

South Bend 5, Peoria 2

Bowling Green 3, Clinton 2

Wisconsin 5, Lake County 4

Great Lakes at Quad Cities, ppd.

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 7, Michigan St. 5

Northern Sun tournament

Augustana 9, Minot St. 3

Winona St. 10, Wayne St. 2

Northern St. 10, Minn.-Crookston 0

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn. St.-Mankato 1

Minot St. 5, Northern St. 2

Winona St. 4, Minn. St.-Mankato 1

American Rivers tournament

Buena Vista 4, Coe 0

Dubuque 3, Central 2

Dubuque 3, Luther 1, Luther eliminated

Midwest Conf. tournament

Chicago 2, Cornell 0

Cornell 5, Monmouth 1

Linescores

IOWA 7, MICHIGAN ST. 5

Michigan St.;002;011;010 -- 5;11;0

Iowa;400;002;01x -- 7;11;1

Erla, Flohr (6), Sleeman (8) and Proctor. McDonald, Ketelsen (6), Hoffman (7), Leonard (8) and Martin. WP -- Ketelsen (1-0). LP -- Erla (2-9). Sv -- Leonard (13). 2B -- Kelley (MS), Ando (MS), Iverson (MS), Whelan (Iowa), Padgett (Iowa). HR -- Adreon (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 30-17, 12-7. Michigan St. 17-31, 5-13.

DUBUQUE 3, LUTHER 1

Dubuque;000;001;200 -- 3;8;1

Luther;000;100;000 -- 1;5;0

Carlson and Carroll. Colucci III, Bode (7) and Plunkett. WP -- Carlson (3-3). LP -- Colucci III (3-1). 2B -- Mitchell (Dub), Kempf (Dub), Vogt (Luth).

Records: Luther 23-20, Dubuque 26-14-1.

