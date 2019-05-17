Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Detroit 2

Texas 7, St. Louis 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 7, Seattle 1

National League

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 12, Milwaukee 8

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 3

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

New Orleans 9, Iowa 5

Midwest League

Bowling Green 3, Lake County 1

Fort Wayne 3, Lansing 2

Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 3

Wisconsin 14, Burlington 9

Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 5, 11 innings

Beloit 1, Kane County 0

Peoria 8, Quad Cities 0

South Bend 6, Dayton 3

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Maryland 8, Iowa 4

NCAA Division II

Augustana 9, Ark.-Monticello 4

Oklahoma Baptist 8, Minn. St.-Mankato 5

St. Cloud St. 10, Missouri Southern St. 9

Central Oklahoma 9, St. Cloud St. 4

NCAA Division III

Coe 10, Aurora 1

Concordia-Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0

Washington-St. Louis 14, Cornell 1

Linescore

MARYLAND 8, IOWA 4

Iowa;001;010;101 -- 4;7;1

Maryland;203;200;01x -- 8;8;1

Baumann, Davitt (4), Ritter (8) and Martin. Thompson, Zoellner (7), DiLuia (7) and Vought. WP -- Thompson (3-6). LP -- Baumann (4-4). 2B -- Fullard (Iowa), Padgett (Iowa), Sher (Iowa), Wetrich (Iowa). 3B -- Maguire (Mary). HR -- Lee (Mary), Bednar (Mary), Costes (Mary).

Records: Iowa 30-21, 12-11. Maryland 27-27, 11-12.

