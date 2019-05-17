Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1
Houston 3, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Detroit 2
Texas 7, St. Louis 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 7, Seattle 1
National League
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 12, Milwaukee 8
Texas 7, St. Louis 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 3
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
New Orleans 9, Iowa 5
Midwest League
Bowling Green 3, Lake County 1
Fort Wayne 3, Lansing 2
Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 3
Wisconsin 14, Burlington 9
Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 5, 11 innings
Beloit 1, Kane County 0
Peoria 8, Quad Cities 0
South Bend 6, Dayton 3
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Maryland 8, Iowa 4
NCAA Division II
Augustana 9, Ark.-Monticello 4
Oklahoma Baptist 8, Minn. St.-Mankato 5
St. Cloud St. 10, Missouri Southern St. 9
Central Oklahoma 9, St. Cloud St. 4
NCAA Division III
Coe 10, Aurora 1
Concordia-Chicago 2, Buena Vista 0
Washington-St. Louis 14, Cornell 1
Linescore
MARYLAND 8, IOWA 4
Iowa;001;010;101 -- 4;7;1
Maryland;203;200;01x -- 8;8;1
Baumann, Davitt (4), Ritter (8) and Martin. Thompson, Zoellner (7), DiLuia (7) and Vought. WP -- Thompson (3-6). LP -- Baumann (4-4). 2B -- Fullard (Iowa), Padgett (Iowa), Sher (Iowa), Wetrich (Iowa). 3B -- Maguire (Mary). HR -- Lee (Mary), Bednar (Mary), Costes (Mary).
Records: Iowa 30-21, 12-11. Maryland 27-27, 11-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.