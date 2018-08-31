Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Miami 5

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Texas 7

Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 0

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Round Rock 6, Iowa 5, 10 innings

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 5, Burlington 2

Bowling Green 6, South Bend 1

Kane County 10, Peoria 3

Quad Cities 6, Clinton 1

Lake County 5, Fort Wayne 4

Great Lakes 3, Lansing 2, 10 innings

Dayton 7, West Michigan 5

Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5

