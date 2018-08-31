Major Leagues
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Miami 5
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Texas 7
Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Seattle 5
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Diego 7, Colorado 0
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Round Rock 6, Iowa 5, 10 innings
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 5, Burlington 2
Bowling Green 6, South Bend 1
Kane County 10, Peoria 3
Quad Cities 6, Clinton 1
Lake County 5, Fort Wayne 4
Great Lakes 3, Lansing 2, 10 innings
Dayton 7, West Michigan 5
Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5
