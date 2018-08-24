Major Leagues
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4
Seattle 6, Arizona 3
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Miami 1, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 15 innings
St. Louis 7, Colorado 5
Seattle 6, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1
Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 8, Omaha 3
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Peoria 10, Beloit 0
Lansing 5, Dayton 3, 10 innings
Great Lakes 8, West Michigan 0
Peoria 3, Beloit 1
Burlington 3, Quad Cities 0
Wisconsin 4, Clinton 3
South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 2
Cedar Rapids 3, Kane County 1
Bowling Green 3, Lake County 2
