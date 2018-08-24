Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, Arizona 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Miami 1, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 15 innings

St. Louis 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 8, Omaha 3

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Peoria 10, Beloit 0

Lansing 5, Dayton 3, 10 innings

Great Lakes 8, West Michigan 0

Peoria 3, Beloit 1

Burlington 3, Quad Cities 0

Wisconsin 4, Clinton 3

South Bend 3, Fort Wayne 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Kane County 1

Bowling Green 3, Lake County 2

