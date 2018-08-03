Major Leagues
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Texas 11, Baltimore 3
Kansas City at Minnesota, delayed
Detroit at Oakland, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
Toronto at Seattle, late
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 5, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Salt Lake 6, Iowa 4
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 8, Lake County 4
Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 2
South Bend 5, Lansing 4, 10 innings
West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 0
Quad Cities 3, Clinton 2
Beloit 5, Kane County 3
Peoria 5, Cedar Rapids 1
Wisconsin 5, Burlington 4, 10 innings
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
La Crosse 5, Waterloo 2
Duluth 14, Mankato 4
Kalamazoo 7, Fond du Lac 3
Green Bay at Rockford
Lakeshore 13, Madison 6
St. Cloud 9, Rochester 0
Battle Creek 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Kenosha 6, Wisconsin 5
Thunder Bay 13, Eau Claire 11
Bismarck at Willmar, late
