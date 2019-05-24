Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 4, Boston 3

Colorado 8, Baltimore 6

Seattle at Oakland, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

National League

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 12, Miami 10

Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado 8, Baltimore 6

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Omaha 6, Iowa 2

Midwest League

Lake County 7, Lansing 2

Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 0

Burlington 5, Clinton 0

Kane County 6, Beloit 1

Bowling Green 8, Dayton 2

Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 1

Quad Cities 12, Wisconsin 3

South Bend 4, West Michigan 0

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten Tournament

Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2, completion of susp. game

Nebraska 11, Iowa 1

Michigan 10, Maryland 4

Iowa vs. Minnesota, late

NCAA Division II

Charleston (W.Va.) 10, Mercyhurst 2

NCAA Division III

Birmingham Southern 6, Coe 4, 12 innings

Linescore

NEBRASKA 11, IOWA 1

Iowa;010;000;00 -- 1;6;0

Nebraska;041;040;11 -- 11;15;0

Judkins, Foster (2), Ketelsen (4), Irvine (6), Hoffman (8) and Martin, McCleary. Fisher, Hallmark (8) and Hellstrom. WP -- Fisher (7-3). LP -- Judkins (4-7). 2B -- Hagge (Neb), Schwellenbach (Neb), Gomes (Neb). 3B -- Hagge (Neb). HR -- Schwellenbach (Neb).

Records: Iowa 31-23, Nebraska 30-20.

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 10-11, Iowa City Liberty 0-13

Mississippi Valley

Area

St. Ansgar 9, Eagle Grove 1

