Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 4, Boston 3
Colorado 8, Baltimore 6
Seattle at Oakland, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
National League
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 12, Miami 10
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Omaha 6, Iowa 2
Midwest League
Lake County 7, Lansing 2
Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 0
Burlington 5, Clinton 0
Kane County 6, Beloit 1
Bowling Green 8, Dayton 2
Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 1
Quad Cities 12, Wisconsin 3
South Bend 4, West Michigan 0
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten Tournament
Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2, completion of susp. game
Nebraska 11, Iowa 1
Michigan 10, Maryland 4
Iowa vs. Minnesota, late
NCAA Division II
Charleston (W.Va.) 10, Mercyhurst 2
NCAA Division III
Birmingham Southern 6, Coe 4, 12 innings
Linescore
NEBRASKA 11, IOWA 1
Iowa;010;000;00 -- 1;6;0
Nebraska;041;040;11 -- 11;15;0
Judkins, Foster (2), Ketelsen (4), Irvine (6), Hoffman (8) and Martin, McCleary. Fisher, Hallmark (8) and Hellstrom. WP -- Fisher (7-3). LP -- Judkins (4-7). 2B -- Hagge (Neb), Schwellenbach (Neb), Gomes (Neb). 3B -- Hagge (Neb). HR -- Schwellenbach (Neb).
Records: Iowa 31-23, Nebraska 30-20.
Prep
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 10-11, Iowa City Liberty 0-13
Mississippi Valley
Area
St. Ansgar 9, Eagle Grove 1
