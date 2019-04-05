Clip art baseball

MLB

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 8

Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4

Arizona 15, Boston 8

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 13, Chicago Cubs 10

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Pacific Coast League

Nashville 8, Iowa 2

Midwest League

Clinton 5, Kane County 1

Lake County 6, Great Lakes 1

Dayton 7, Bowling Green 5

Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 3

Beloit 6, Wisconsin 5

Cedar Rapids 10, Peoria 4

South Bend 1, West Michigan 0

Burlington at Quad Cities, ppd.

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 6, Rutgers 1

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 10, Minn.-Crookston 8, 10 innings

American Rivers

Coe 4, Wartburg 1

Luther 5, Loras 1

Buena Vista 3, Central 1

Dubuque 4, Simpson 2

Linescores

IOWA 6, RUTGERS 1

Rutgers;000;000;010 -- 1;9;0

Iowa;000;004;20x -- 6;7;1

Rutkowski, Muller (7) and McNamara. McDonald, Hoffman (7) and Martin. WP -- McDonald (2-3). LP -- Rutkowski (0-3). 2B -- Boe (Iowa), Martin (Iowa). HR -- Fullard (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 17-11, 4-3. Rutgers 8-18, 1-3.

LUTHER 5, LORAS 1

Loras;000;010;000 -- 1;5;1

Luther;310;000;01x -- 5;5;1

Marhefke, Wanninger (7) and Thompson. Cardamon and Plunkett. WP -- Cardamon (3-2). LP -- Marhefke (2-3). 2B -- Paluch (Loras), Pardoe (Loras), Plunkett (Luth), Halverson (Luth).

Records: Luther 12-10, 5-1. Loras 9-10, 3-6.

COE 4, WARTBURG 1

Coe;200;100;100 -- 4;9;0

Wartburg;100;000;000 -- 1;4;0

Kammin and Berger. Gotto and Salinas. WP -- Kammin (5-1). LP -- Gotto (2-3). 2B -- Berger (Coe). 3B - Kaplan (Coe).

Records: Wartburg 6-16, 3-6. Coe 18-2, 8-1.

UPPER IA. 10, MINN.-CROOKSTON 8

Upper Iowa;510;200;000;2 -- 10;10;3

Minn.-Crookston;210;201;101;0 -- 8;11;3

Thiesse, Wolfe (6), Lieb (9) and Scieszinski. Grover, Hollcraft (4), Cherry (5), Gerzin (10) and Chu. WP -- Lieb (1-0). LP -- Cherry (1-1). 2B -- Salato (UIU), Kulick (UIU), Scieszinski (UIU), Jorgenson 2 (MC). 3B -- Braughton (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 8-13, 5-11. Minn.-Crookston 14-11, 6-4.

