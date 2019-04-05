MLB
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 8
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4
Arizona 15, Boston 8
Cleveland 3, Toronto 2
Houston 3, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1
National League
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Arizona 15, Boston 8
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Milwaukee 13, Chicago Cubs 10
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Pacific Coast League
Nashville 8, Iowa 2
Midwest League
Clinton 5, Kane County 1
Lake County 6, Great Lakes 1
Dayton 7, Bowling Green 5
Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 3
Beloit 6, Wisconsin 5
Cedar Rapids 10, Peoria 4
South Bend 1, West Michigan 0
Burlington at Quad Cities, ppd.
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 6, Rutgers 1
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 10, Minn.-Crookston 8, 10 innings
American Rivers
Coe 4, Wartburg 1
Luther 5, Loras 1
Buena Vista 3, Central 1
Dubuque 4, Simpson 2
Linescores
IOWA 6, RUTGERS 1
Rutgers;000;000;010 -- 1;9;0
Iowa;000;004;20x -- 6;7;1
Rutkowski, Muller (7) and McNamara. McDonald, Hoffman (7) and Martin. WP -- McDonald (2-3). LP -- Rutkowski (0-3). 2B -- Boe (Iowa), Martin (Iowa). HR -- Fullard (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 17-11, 4-3. Rutgers 8-18, 1-3.
LUTHER 5, LORAS 1
Loras;000;010;000 -- 1;5;1
Luther;310;000;01x -- 5;5;1
Marhefke, Wanninger (7) and Thompson. Cardamon and Plunkett. WP -- Cardamon (3-2). LP -- Marhefke (2-3). 2B -- Paluch (Loras), Pardoe (Loras), Plunkett (Luth), Halverson (Luth).
Records: Luther 12-10, 5-1. Loras 9-10, 3-6.
COE 4, WARTBURG 1
Coe;200;100;100 -- 4;9;0
Wartburg;100;000;000 -- 1;4;0
Kammin and Berger. Gotto and Salinas. WP -- Kammin (5-1). LP -- Gotto (2-3). 2B -- Berger (Coe). 3B - Kaplan (Coe).
Records: Wartburg 6-16, 3-6. Coe 18-2, 8-1.
UPPER IA. 10, MINN.-CROOKSTON 8
Upper Iowa;510;200;000;2 -- 10;10;3
Minn.-Crookston;210;201;101;0 -- 8;11;3
Thiesse, Wolfe (6), Lieb (9) and Scieszinski. Grover, Hollcraft (4), Cherry (5), Gerzin (10) and Chu. WP -- Lieb (1-0). LP -- Cherry (1-1). 2B -- Salato (UIU), Kulick (UIU), Scieszinski (UIU), Jorgenson 2 (MC). 3B -- Braughton (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 8-13, 5-11. Minn.-Crookston 14-11, 6-4.
