Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-five)

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Sacramento 7, Round Rock 5, Sacramento wins series 3-0

