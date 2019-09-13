Major Leagues
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings
Baltimore 6, Detroit 2
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Houston 4, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7
Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 10, San Diego 8
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-five)
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Sacramento 7, Round Rock 5, Sacramento wins series 3-0
