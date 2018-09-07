Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Houston 6, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 6

Oakland 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 0

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cincinnati 12, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 5, Atlanta 3

Minor leagues

Midwest League playoffs

First round

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 0, Cedar Rapids wins series 2-0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments