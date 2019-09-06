Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0

Oakland 7, Detroit 3, first game

Detroit 5, Oakland 4, second game

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Houston 7, Seattle 4

National League

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast playoffs

Iowa 3, Round Rock 2, Round Rock leads series 2-1

Midwest League playoffs

Great Lakes 5, Lake County 1, Great Lakes wins series 2-1

Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 2, Cedar Rapids wins series 2-1

