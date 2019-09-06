Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 7, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 0
Oakland 7, Detroit 3, first game
Detroit 5, Oakland 4, second game
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Houston 7, Seattle 4
National League
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast playoffs
Iowa 3, Round Rock 2, Round Rock leads series 2-1
Midwest League playoffs
Great Lakes 5, Lake County 1, Great Lakes wins series 2-1
Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 2, Cedar Rapids wins series 2-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.