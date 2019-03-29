Clip art baseball

MLB

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Boston at Seattle, late

National League

Colorado 6, Miami 1

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 5

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 8, Illinois 4

American Rivers

Luther 6, Dubuque 1

Loras 2, Buena Vista 1

Linescores

IOWA 8, ILLINOIS 4

Illinois;000;013;000 -- 4;11;0

Iowa;002;100;14x -- 8;13;1

Fisher, Schmitt (5), Leland (6), Engel (8) and Campbell, Korte. McDonald, Hoffman (7), Irvine (8), Leonard (8) and Martin. WP -- Leonard (2-1). LP -- Leland (3-2). 2B -- Troike 2 (Ill), Sarver (Ill), Yalowitz (Ill), Van Scoy (Ill), Martin (Iowa), Whelan (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 13-10, 1-3. Illinois 17-6, 0-1.

LUTHER 6, DUBUQUE 1

Luther;001;010;004 -- 6;9;0

Dubuque;000;001;000 -- 1;3;0

Cardamon, Brinda (9) and Plunkett. Kueter, Knight (9) and Kvenvold. WP -- Cardamon (2-2). LP -- Kueter (2-2). 2B -- Athmann (Luth), Hingst (Luth), Clevenger (Dub).

Records: Luther 8-9, 1-0. Dubuque 8-5, 1-3.

