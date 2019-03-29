MLB
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Boston at Seattle, late
National League
Colorado 6, Miami 1
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 5
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 8, Illinois 4
American Rivers
Luther 6, Dubuque 1
Loras 2, Buena Vista 1
Linescores
IOWA 8, ILLINOIS 4
Illinois;000;013;000 -- 4;11;0
Iowa;002;100;14x -- 8;13;1
Fisher, Schmitt (5), Leland (6), Engel (8) and Campbell, Korte. McDonald, Hoffman (7), Irvine (8), Leonard (8) and Martin. WP -- Leonard (2-1). LP -- Leland (3-2). 2B -- Troike 2 (Ill), Sarver (Ill), Yalowitz (Ill), Van Scoy (Ill), Martin (Iowa), Whelan (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 13-10, 1-3. Illinois 17-6, 0-1.
LUTHER 6, DUBUQUE 1
Luther;001;010;004 -- 6;9;0
Dubuque;000;001;000 -- 1;3;0
Cardamon, Brinda (9) and Plunkett. Kueter, Knight (9) and Kvenvold. WP -- Cardamon (2-2). LP -- Kueter (2-2). 2B -- Athmann (Luth), Hingst (Luth), Clevenger (Dub).
Records: Luther 8-9, 1-0. Dubuque 8-5, 1-3.
