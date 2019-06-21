Clip art baseball

MLB

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay at Oakland, late

Baltimore at Seattle, late

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1

Washington 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 7

St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 11, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2


Prep

METRO

Iowa City High at West, ppd

Cedar Falls at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd

Waterloo East at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd to June 26

AREA

Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Postville 3

Forest City 8, West Fork 2

AGWSR 4, East Marshall 3

West Hancock 11, Belmond-Klemme 6

Notre Dame (Burlington) 11, Iowa City Regina 5

STATE

Newell-Fonda 1, Cherokee 0

St. Mary's 6, Unity Christian 1

East Sac County 8, West Bend-Mallard 0

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 11, Red Oak 0

Minors

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 4, West Michigan 0, 7 innings

Lansing 4, Dayton 0

Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 3

Beloit 4, Quad Cities 2

Kane County at Burlington, ppd.

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2, 11 innings

South Bend 1, Bowling Green 0

Wisconsin 4, Clinton 3

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Round Rock 6, Iowa 5, 10 innings

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 3, Waterloo 2

Traverse City 6, Battle Creek 1

Wisconsin 8, Lakeshore 3

Thunder Bay 3, Mankato 2

Madison 5, Fond du Lac 5

Rockford 6, Kenosha 4

Rochester 7, WIllmar 2

Duluth 2, La Crosse 0

Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 4

St. Cloud 8, Bismarck 2

College

World Series

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Michigan 15, Texas Tech 3, TTU eliminated

Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 2, Louisville eliminated

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 24: Michigan (48-20) vs. Vanderbilt (57-11), 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 26: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments