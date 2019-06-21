MLB
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1
Boston 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Detroit 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7
St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay at Oakland, late
Baltimore at Seattle, late
National League
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1
Washington 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 7
St. Louis 5, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 11, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Prep
METRO
Iowa City High at West, ppd
Cedar Falls at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd
Waterloo East at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd to June 26
AREA
Sumner-Fredericksburg 14, Postville 3
Forest City 8, West Fork 2
AGWSR 4, East Marshall 3
West Hancock 11, Belmond-Klemme 6
Notre Dame (Burlington) 11, Iowa City Regina 5
STATE
Newell-Fonda 1, Cherokee 0
St. Mary's 6, Unity Christian 1
East Sac County 8, West Bend-Mallard 0
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 11, Red Oak 0
Minors
Midwest League
Lake County 4, West Michigan 0, 7 innings
Lansing 4, Dayton 0
Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 3
Beloit 4, Quad Cities 2
Kane County at Burlington, ppd.
Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2, 11 innings
South Bend 1, Bowling Green 0
Wisconsin 4, Clinton 3
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Round Rock 6, Iowa 5, 10 innings
Northwoods League
Eau Claire 3, Waterloo 2
Traverse City 6, Battle Creek 1
Wisconsin 8, Lakeshore 3
Thunder Bay 3, Mankato 2
Madison 5, Fond du Lac 5
Rockford 6, Kenosha 4
Rochester 7, WIllmar 2
Duluth 2, La Crosse 0
Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 4
St. Cloud 8, Bismarck 2
College
World Series
Michigan 15, Texas Tech 3, TTU eliminated
Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 2, Louisville eliminated
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 24: Michigan (48-20) vs. Vanderbilt (57-11), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 26: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
