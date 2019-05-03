Clip art baseball

MLB

Friday's results

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 2, Seattle 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 1, Texas 0 (12)

National League

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 2

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 12, Cincinnati 11 (11)

Arizona 10, Colorado 9

Minors

Midwest League

Friday's results

Great Lakes 4, Wisconsin 2

Kane County 8, Lake County 5, 10 innings

Lansing 10, Beloit 5

Quad Cities 2, Fort Wayne 0

Burlington 5, West Michigan 2

Clinton 3, South Bend 1

Peoria 2, Bowling Green 1

Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Pacific Coast League

Memphis 17, Nashville 2

New Orleans 10, Oklahoma City 2

Iowa 9, Omaha 1

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Nebraska Wesleyan 12, Central 11

Simpson 11, Luther 5

Loras 6, Wartburg 5 (10)

Buena Vista 3, Dubuque 2

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 6-13, Upper Iowa 0-0

Northern State 5-10, U-Mary 4-3

Minnesota State 3-11, Winona St. 1-1

Bemidji St. 3-2, Minn-Duluth 2-12

Sioux Falls 4, Concordia-St. Paul 2

BIG TEN

Iowa 6, UC-Irvine 3

Michigan 10, Maryland 7

Illinois 4, Indiana 0

Purdue 2, Michigan State 0

Linescores

AUGUSTANA 6-13, UPPER IOWA 0-0

First game

Upper Iowa;000;000;0  --  0;4;1

Augustana;400;101;x  --  6;7;0

Duncan Snider and K. Routhieaux. Max Steffens and Will Olson. WP -- Steffens (8-0). LP -- Snider (3-5). 2B -- Aug: Sam Baier.

Second game

Upper Iowa;000;000;0  --  0;3;3

Augustana;225;103;x  --  13;9;0

Blake Thiesse, Chris Webber (3), Chris Harsh (4), Alexander Glick (6), Jack Tully (6) and Routhiezux. Tanner Brown, Conner Herd (6), Derek Dahlke (7) and Olson. WP -- Brown (5-1). LP -- Thiesse (2-3). 2B -- UIU: Kulick. Aug: Olson, Crossman. HR -- Aug: Barth.

SIMPSON 11, LUTHER 5

Luther;001;003;010  --  5;6;1

Simpson;002;305;01x  --  11;19;1

Joey Cardamon, Tyler Boesel (4), Nate Loch (7) and Luke Plunkett. Brady Leonard, Cameron Liston (6), Brett Kauzlarich (7) and Josh Breitbarth. WP -- Leonard (1-5), LP -- Cardamon (5-5). Save -- Kauzlarich (2). 2B -- 2B -- Lut: Vander Linden, Vogt. Simp: Creger, Breitbarth. 3B -- Simp: Carlin.

LORAS 6, WARTBURG 5 (10)

Wartburg;002;00;210;0  --  5;13;4

Loras;000;004;010;1  --  6;10;2

Gotto, Eybers (8) and Baumann. Lilienthal, Lopez (7), Fallon (7) and Thompson. WP -- Fallon (2-2), LP -- Eybers (1-5). 2B -- War: Ridge, Nunemaker. Lor: Fennelly, Oglesby. HR -- War: McNair, Hovick.

IOWA 6, UC-IRVINE 3

UC-Irvine;000;000;201  --  3;7;0

Iowa;101;020;02x  --  6;7;1

Andre Pallante, Jordan Bocko (7), Darius Garcia (9) and

Cole McDonald, Trace Hoffman. WP -- McDonald (5-3). LP -- Pallante (7-4). Save -- Hoffman (2). 2B -- UCI: Mazur, Koss. Iowa: Whelan, Martin. 3B -- UCI: Koss. HR -- Iowa: Fullard.

