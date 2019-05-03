MLB
Friday's results
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3
Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 2, Seattle 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 1, Texas 0 (12)
National League
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 2
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 12, Cincinnati 11 (11)
Arizona 10, Colorado 9
Minors
Midwest League
Friday's results
Great Lakes 4, Wisconsin 2
Kane County 8, Lake County 5, 10 innings
Lansing 10, Beloit 5
Quad Cities 2, Fort Wayne 0
Burlington 5, West Michigan 2
Clinton 3, South Bend 1
Peoria 2, Bowling Green 1
Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 3
Pacific Coast League
Memphis 17, Nashville 2
New Orleans 10, Oklahoma City 2
Iowa 9, Omaha 1
College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Nebraska Wesleyan 12, Central 11
Simpson 11, Luther 5
Loras 6, Wartburg 5 (10)
Buena Vista 3, Dubuque 2
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 6-13, Upper Iowa 0-0
Northern State 5-10, U-Mary 4-3
Minnesota State 3-11, Winona St. 1-1
Bemidji St. 3-2, Minn-Duluth 2-12
Sioux Falls 4, Concordia-St. Paul 2
BIG TEN
Iowa 6, UC-Irvine 3
Michigan 10, Maryland 7
Illinois 4, Indiana 0
Purdue 2, Michigan State 0
Linescores
AUGUSTANA 6-13, UPPER IOWA 0-0
First game
Upper Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;4;1
Augustana;400;101;x -- 6;7;0
Duncan Snider and K. Routhieaux. Max Steffens and Will Olson. WP -- Steffens (8-0). LP -- Snider (3-5). 2B -- Aug: Sam Baier.
Second game
Upper Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;3;3
Augustana;225;103;x -- 13;9;0
Blake Thiesse, Chris Webber (3), Chris Harsh (4), Alexander Glick (6), Jack Tully (6) and Routhiezux. Tanner Brown, Conner Herd (6), Derek Dahlke (7) and Olson. WP -- Brown (5-1). LP -- Thiesse (2-3). 2B -- UIU: Kulick. Aug: Olson, Crossman. HR -- Aug: Barth.
SIMPSON 11, LUTHER 5
Luther;001;003;010 -- 5;6;1
Simpson;002;305;01x -- 11;19;1
Joey Cardamon, Tyler Boesel (4), Nate Loch (7) and Luke Plunkett. Brady Leonard, Cameron Liston (6), Brett Kauzlarich (7) and Josh Breitbarth. WP -- Leonard (1-5), LP -- Cardamon (5-5). Save -- Kauzlarich (2). 2B -- 2B -- Lut: Vander Linden, Vogt. Simp: Creger, Breitbarth. 3B -- Simp: Carlin.
LORAS 6, WARTBURG 5 (10)
Wartburg;002;00;210;0 -- 5;13;4
Loras;000;004;010;1 -- 6;10;2
Gotto, Eybers (8) and Baumann. Lilienthal, Lopez (7), Fallon (7) and Thompson. WP -- Fallon (2-2), LP -- Eybers (1-5). 2B -- War: Ridge, Nunemaker. Lor: Fennelly, Oglesby. HR -- War: McNair, Hovick.
IOWA 6, UC-IRVINE 3
UC-Irvine;000;000;201 -- 3;7;0
Iowa;101;020;02x -- 6;7;1
Andre Pallante, Jordan Bocko (7), Darius Garcia (9) and
Cole McDonald, Trace Hoffman. WP -- McDonald (5-3). LP -- Pallante (7-4). Save -- Hoffman (2). 2B -- UCI: Mazur, Koss. Iowa: Whelan, Martin. 3B -- UCI: Koss. HR -- Iowa: Fullard.
