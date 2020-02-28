You are the owner of this article.
Friday baseball: MLB preseason scores
BASEBALL

Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 8, Washington 1

Houston 6, Miami 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta (ss) 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta (ss) 3

Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 4

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 1

San Francisco (ss) 3, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Seattle 6, Arizona 2

 

College 

BIG TEN

North Carolina State 10, Iowa 6

