Friday baseball: MLB preseason scores

MLB preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 8, Washington 1
Houston 6, Miami 4
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta (ss) 5
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta (ss) 3
Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 4
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 10, Oakland 1
San Francisco (ss) 3, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Seattle 6, Arizona 2
College
BIG TEN
North Carolina State 10, Iowa 6
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.