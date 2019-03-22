MLB preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 15, N.Y. Mets (ss) 5
Arizona 10, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs (ss) 7, Texas 3
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Angels (ss) 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Atlanta 4, Detroit 3
Boston 10, Minnesota 6
Houston 7, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
Toronto 4, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 5, Miami 5
Kansas City 15, San Francisco (ss) 3
Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 3
Colorado 6, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late
Colorado (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Indiana 3, Iowa 2
Northern Sun
Minn. St.-Mankato 5-7, Minot St. 4-10
Winona St. 6, SW Minnesota St. 2
Wayne St. 6-5, Bemidji St. 0-2
American Rivers
Buena Vista 4, Simpson 2
Linescores
INDIANA 3, IOWA 2
Iowa;000;000;002 -- 2;7;0
Indiana;010;010;001 -- 3;8;0
McDonald, Irvine (8), Leonard (9) and Martin. Milto, Manous (9) and Fineman. WP -- Manous (1-0). LP -- Leonard (1-1). 2B -- Ashley (Ind). HR -- Barr (Ind).
Records: Iowa 11-8, 0-1. Indiana 13-8, 1-0.
