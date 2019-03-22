Try 3 months for $3
Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 15, N.Y. Mets (ss) 5

Arizona 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs (ss) 7, Texas 3

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Angels (ss) 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Atlanta 4, Detroit 3

Boston 10, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Toronto 4, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Miami 5

Kansas City 15, San Francisco (ss) 3

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 3

Colorado 6, San Diego 5

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late

Colorado (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Indiana 3, Iowa 2

Northern Sun

Minn. St.-Mankato 5-7, Minot St. 4-10

Winona St. 6, SW Minnesota St. 2

Wayne St. 6-5, Bemidji St. 0-2

American Rivers

Buena Vista 4, Simpson 2

Linescores

INDIANA 3, IOWA 2

Iowa;000;000;002 -- 2;7;0

Indiana;010;010;001 -- 3;8;0

McDonald, Irvine (8), Leonard (9) and Martin. Milto, Manous (9) and Fineman. WP -- Manous (1-0). LP -- Leonard (1-1). 2B -- Ashley (Ind). HR -- Barr (Ind).

Records: Iowa 11-8, 0-1. Indiana 13-8, 1-0.

