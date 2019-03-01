MLB preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore (ss) 5
N.Y. Mets 7, Detroit 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto (ss) 3
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh (ss) 3
Washington 5, Miami 4
Pittsburgh (ss) 1, Toronto (ss) 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 5
Oakland 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 7
Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 2
Seattle 7, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 4, Houston 4
Baltimore (ss) 2, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4
San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 3
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Oklahoma St. 5-4, Iowa 4-5
Northern Sun
Lewis 15-7, Upper Iowa 10-8
Augustana 5-4, Drury 4-0, 1st game 10 innings
Regis 7, Wayne St. 6
Northern St. 5, Texas-Tyler 4
Metropolitan St. 31, U-Mary 3
Winona St. 10-4, Maryville 7-2
Colorado School of Mines 13, Sioux Falls 11
Colorado St.-Pueblo 7-17, Minot St. 6-2
Colorado Christian 4, U-Mary 0
Rockhurst 6-2, Bemidji St. 0-0
Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Texas-Tyler 0
American Rivers
Luther 3-11, Hamline 2-0, 1st game 8 innings
Webster 4-3, Buena Vista 1-2, 1st game 10 innings
Washington-St. Louis 6-3, Dubuque 2-3, Washington-St. Louis 3, 2nd game called due to darkness
Linescores
OKLA. ST. 5-4, IOWA 4-5
First game
Iowa;000;020;020 -- 4;12;1
Okla. St.;020;001;002 -- 5;6;0
McDonald, Foster (7), Hoffman (9) and Martin. Elliott, Standlee (5), Basso (8), Lienhard (9) and Simpson. WP -- Lienhard (1-1). LP -- Hoffman (1-1). 2B -- Boe (Iowa), Morrill (OS), Cabbiness 2 (OS), Navigato (OS).
Second game
Iowa;002;200;010 -- 5;9;0
Okla. St.;103;000;000 -- 4;6;3
Baumann, Davitt (6), Leonard (9) and Martin. Gragg, Battenfield (4), Sifrit (8), Leeper (8) and Carter. WP -- Davitt (1-0). LP -- Battenfield (2-1). Sv -- Leonard (2). 2B -- Whelan (Iowa), Morrill (OS), McCusker (OS), Carter (OS). HR -- Martin (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 5-4, Oklahoma St. 6-3.
LEWIS 15-7, UPPER IOWA 10-8
First game
Upper Iowa;301;003;3 -- 10;16;2
Lewis;623;040;x -- 15;17;2
Lacey, Kray (2), Wolfe (3), Thiesse (4), Lieb (6) and Diedrich. Marks, Stevens (6), Lotz (6), Dankovich (6), Tenison (7) and Rios. WP -- Marks (1-1). LP -- Lacey (0-1). 2B -- Salato (UIU), Schefske (Lew), Verdun (Lew), Rios (Lew), McCauley (Lew). 3B -- Thode (UIU), Post (Lew), Schefske (Lew).
Second game
Upper Iowa;004;001;003 -- 8;12;5
Lewis;122;100;001 -- 7;10;3
Snider, Morales, Webber and Scieszinski. Littleton, Talarico, Verdun, Ward and Hajdukovic. WP -- Morales (1-0). LP -- Verdun (0-1). Sv -- Webber (1). 2B -- Scieszinski (UIU), Hogan (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 1-1, Lewis 5-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.