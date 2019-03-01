Try 3 months for $3
Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore (ss) 5

N.Y. Mets 7, Detroit 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto (ss) 3

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh (ss) 3

Washington 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh (ss) 1, Toronto (ss) 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 5

Oakland 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 7

Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 2

Seattle 7, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 4, Houston 4

Baltimore (ss) 2, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4

San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 3

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Oklahoma St. 5-4, Iowa 4-5

Northern Sun

Lewis 15-7, Upper Iowa 10-8

Augustana 5-4, Drury 4-0, 1st game 10 innings

Regis 7, Wayne St. 6

Northern St. 5, Texas-Tyler 4

Metropolitan St. 31, U-Mary 3

Winona St. 10-4, Maryville 7-2

Colorado School of Mines 13, Sioux Falls 11

Colorado St.-Pueblo 7-17, Minot St. 6-2

Colorado Christian 4, U-Mary 0

Rockhurst 6-2, Bemidji St. 0-0

Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Texas-Tyler 0

American Rivers

Luther 3-11, Hamline 2-0, 1st game 8 innings

Webster 4-3, Buena Vista 1-2, 1st game 10 innings

Washington-St. Louis 6-3, Dubuque 2-3, Washington-St. Louis 3, 2nd game called due to darkness

Linescores

OKLA. ST. 5-4, IOWA 4-5

First game

Iowa;000;020;020 -- 4;12;1

Okla. St.;020;001;002 -- 5;6;0

McDonald, Foster (7), Hoffman (9) and Martin. Elliott, Standlee (5), Basso (8), Lienhard (9) and Simpson. WP -- Lienhard (1-1). LP -- Hoffman (1-1). 2B -- Boe (Iowa), Morrill (OS), Cabbiness 2 (OS), Navigato (OS).

Second game

Iowa;002;200;010 -- 5;9;0

Okla. St.;103;000;000 -- 4;6;3

Baumann, Davitt (6), Leonard (9) and Martin. Gragg, Battenfield (4), Sifrit (8), Leeper (8) and Carter. WP -- Davitt (1-0). LP -- Battenfield (2-1). Sv -- Leonard (2). 2B -- Whelan (Iowa), Morrill (OS), McCusker (OS), Carter (OS). HR -- Martin (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 5-4, Oklahoma St. 6-3.

LEWIS 15-7, UPPER IOWA 10-8

First game

Upper Iowa;301;003;3 -- 10;16;2

Lewis;623;040;x -- 15;17;2

Lacey, Kray (2), Wolfe (3), Thiesse (4), Lieb (6) and Diedrich. Marks, Stevens (6), Lotz (6), Dankovich (6), Tenison (7) and Rios. WP -- Marks (1-1). LP -- Lacey (0-1). 2B -- Salato (UIU), Schefske (Lew), Verdun (Lew), Rios (Lew), McCauley (Lew). 3B -- Thode (UIU), Post (Lew), Schefske (Lew).

Second game

Upper Iowa;004;001;003 -- 8;12;5

Lewis;122;100;001 -- 7;10;3

Snider, Morales, Webber and Scieszinski. Littleton, Talarico, Verdun, Ward and Hajdukovic. WP -- Morales (1-0). LP -- Verdun (0-1). Sv -- Webber (1). 2B -- Scieszinski (UIU), Hogan (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 1-1, Lewis 5-4.

