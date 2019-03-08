MLB preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto (ss) 11, Pittsburgh (ss) 0
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
St. Louis (ss) 3, Washington 2
Toronto (ss) 5, Pittsburgh (ss) 2
Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 3
Kansas City (ss) 8, Cincinnati 3
Oakland 6, San Diego 5
Chicago White Sox 15, L.A. Angels 8
Colorado 11, Texas 10
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis (ss) 6, Houston 3
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
San Francisco 2, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Seattle 3
Kansas City (ss) 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Winona St. 3, Wheeling Jesuit 2
Northern St. 7, Walsh 5
Wayne St. (Mich.) 9, Northern St. 3
N.Y. Inst. of Technology 4, Minn.-Crookston 2
Grand Valley St. 10-8, Sioux Falls 3-3
St. Cloud St. 12, SW Minnesota St. 2
Augustana 10, Seton Hill 1
St. Cloud St. 12, Minot St. 2
Concordia-St. Paul 4, SW Minnesota St. 2
New York Tech 13, Minn.-Duluth 10
St. Cloud St. 12, SW Minnesota St. 2
Carthaqe 12, Bemidji St. 11
American Rivers
St. Joseph's (Maine) 12, Wartburg 0
Coe 10-4, Keene St. 3-2
Loras 6-9, Pitt-Greensburg 2-8
Iowa college
Cornell 2, Concordia (Minn.) 1
Linescores
ST. JOSEPH'S 12, WARTBURG 0
Wartburg;000;000;0 -- 0;6;2
St. Joseph's;610;230;x -- 12;14;2
Gotto, Hoey (5) and Baumann. Ham, Poff (6) and Emanuelson, Martinello. WP -- Ham. LP -- Gotto. 2B -- Emanuelson (SJ), Johnson (SJ).
Records: Wartburg 1-4, St. Joseph's 6-0.
