Try 3 months for $3
Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto (ss) 11, Pittsburgh (ss) 0

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

St. Louis (ss) 3, Washington 2

Toronto (ss) 5, Pittsburgh (ss) 2

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City (ss) 8, Cincinnati 3

Oakland 6, San Diego 5

Chicago White Sox 15, L.A. Angels 8

Colorado 11, Texas 10

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis (ss) 6, Houston 3

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Francisco 2, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Seattle 3

Kansas City (ss) 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Winona St. 3, Wheeling Jesuit 2

Northern St. 7, Walsh 5

Wayne St. (Mich.) 9, Northern St. 3

N.Y. Inst. of Technology 4, Minn.-Crookston 2

Grand Valley St. 10-8, Sioux Falls 3-3

St. Cloud St. 12, SW Minnesota St. 2

Augustana 10, Seton Hill 1

St. Cloud St. 12, Minot St. 2

Concordia-St. Paul 4, SW Minnesota St. 2

New York Tech 13, Minn.-Duluth 10

St. Cloud St. 12, SW Minnesota St. 2

Carthaqe 12, Bemidji St. 11

American Rivers

St. Joseph's (Maine) 12, Wartburg 0

Coe 10-4, Keene St. 3-2

Loras 6-9, Pitt-Greensburg 2-8

Iowa college

Cornell 2, Concordia (Minn.) 1

Linescores

ST. JOSEPH'S 12, WARTBURG 0

Wartburg;000;000;0 -- 0;6;2

St. Joseph's;610;230;x -- 12;14;2

Gotto, Hoey (5) and Baumann. Ham, Poff (6) and Emanuelson, Martinello. WP -- Ham. LP -- Gotto. 2B -- Emanuelson (SJ), Johnson (SJ).

Records: Wartburg 1-4, St. Joseph's 6-0.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments