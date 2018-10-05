Try 1 month for 99¢
FRIDAY'S RESULTS

AL Division Series

Houston 7, Cleveland 2, Houston leads series 1-0

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston leads series 1-0

NL Division Series

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 0, Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 0, L.A. leads series 2-0

