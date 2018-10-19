Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Dodgers 2, series tied 3-3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments