Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 13, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 15, Toronto 2

Seattle 9, Oakland 2

National League

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 1st game, 10 innings

Washington 7, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 11, Miami 0

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 5, 2nd game

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8

San Diego at Colorado, late

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, late

Milwaukee at San Francisco, late

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 0

Madison 5, Wisconsin 3

Lakeshore 9, Fond du Lac 5

Battle Creek 8, Rockford 7

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 0

Mankato 5, Bismarck 4, 10 innings

Kenosha 5, Kokomo 4

Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 1

St. Cloud 3, Rochester 1

Willmar 14, La Crosse 4

Duluth at Eau Claire, ppd.

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 7, Fresno 2

Midwest League

Lansing 3, Bowling Green 2

Fort Wayne 3, Lake County 2

South Bend 5, West Michigan 3

Great Lakes 4, Dayton 3, 10 innings

Beloit 5, Kane County 2

Peoria 8, Burlington 5

Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 1

Wisconsin 3, Quad Cities 2

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo Columbus 9, Jesup 7

Western Dubuque 13-20, Waterloo East 0-1

Mississippi Valley

Western Dubuque 13-20, Waterloo East 0-1

Iowa City Liberty 3-4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-2

Iowa City West 14-8, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-5

Linn-Mar 1-3, Dubuque Wahlert 0-1

Area

Clarksville 10, Dunkerton 0

Columbus 9, Jesup 7

Denver 12-7, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-1

Dike-New Hartford 2-7, Aplington-Parkersburg 1-5, 1st game 8 innings

New Hampton 3, Decorah 0

North Butler 4, North Union 0

North Linn 10, North Fayette Valley 2

State

Alburnett 13, H-L-V 7

Ar-We-Va 14, Boyer Valley 4

B-G-M 10, Tri-County 5

BCLUW 7, East Marshall 0

CAM 4, West Harrison 3

Central Lee 7, Iowa Mennonite 2

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Pleasant Valley 4

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 4, Sidney 3

Gilbert 2-8, Greene County 1-1

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 12, Newell-Fonda 11

Grinnell 1, Norwalk 0

Kingsley-Pierson 12, River Valley 2

Lake Mills 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

MFL MarMac 10, Clayton Ridge/Central 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Lenox 1

Murray 6, Seymour 5

New London 11, Wapello 1

Newman Catholic 14, West Hancock 3

Norwalk 3, Grinnell 1

Pleasant Valley 3, Mason City 2, 8 innings

Sioux Central 3, Pocahontas Area 2

Southeast Valley 10, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 0

Stanton 9, Essex-South Page 1

Treynor 21, Riverside 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments