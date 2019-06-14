Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 13, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 7, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 15, Toronto 2
Seattle 9, Oakland 2
National League
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 1st game, 10 innings
Washington 7, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 11, Miami 0
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 5, 2nd game
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8
San Diego at Colorado, late
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, late
Milwaukee at San Francisco, late
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 0
Madison 5, Wisconsin 3
Lakeshore 9, Fond du Lac 5
Battle Creek 8, Rockford 7
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 0
Mankato 5, Bismarck 4, 10 innings
Kenosha 5, Kokomo 4
Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 1
St. Cloud 3, Rochester 1
Willmar 14, La Crosse 4
Duluth at Eau Claire, ppd.
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Iowa 7, Fresno 2
Midwest League
Lansing 3, Bowling Green 2
Fort Wayne 3, Lake County 2
South Bend 5, West Michigan 3
Great Lakes 4, Dayton 3, 10 innings
Beloit 5, Kane County 2
Peoria 8, Burlington 5
Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 1
Wisconsin 3, Quad Cities 2
Prep
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo Columbus 9, Jesup 7
Western Dubuque 13-20, Waterloo East 0-1
Mississippi Valley
Iowa City Liberty 3-4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-2
Iowa City West 14-8, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-5
Linn-Mar 1-3, Dubuque Wahlert 0-1
Area
Clarksville 10, Dunkerton 0
Columbus 9, Jesup 7
Denver 12-7, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-1
Dike-New Hartford 2-7, Aplington-Parkersburg 1-5, 1st game 8 innings
New Hampton 3, Decorah 0
North Butler 4, North Union 0
North Linn 10, North Fayette Valley 2
State
Alburnett 13, H-L-V 7
Ar-We-Va 14, Boyer Valley 4
B-G-M 10, Tri-County 5
BCLUW 7, East Marshall 0
CAM 4, West Harrison 3
Central Lee 7, Iowa Mennonite 2
Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Pleasant Valley 4
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 4, Sidney 3
Gilbert 2-8, Greene County 1-1
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 12, Newell-Fonda 11
Grinnell 1, Norwalk 0
Kingsley-Pierson 12, River Valley 2
Lake Mills 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
MFL MarMac 10, Clayton Ridge/Central 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Lenox 1
Murray 6, Seymour 5
New London 11, Wapello 1
Newman Catholic 14, West Hancock 3
Norwalk 3, Grinnell 1
Pleasant Valley 3, Mason City 2, 8 innings
Sioux Central 3, Pocahontas Area 2
Southeast Valley 10, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 0
Stanton 9, Essex-South Page 1
Treynor 21, Riverside 1
