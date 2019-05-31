Major Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 8, Atlanta 2
Texas 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 1
Colorado 13, Toronto 6
Houston at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
National League
Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 9, Washington 3
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, late
Miami at San Diego, late
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, late
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
St. Cloud 4, Waterloo 0
Wisconsin 16, Lakeshore 2
Rockford 7, Traverse City 2
Battle Creek 8, Fond du Lac 5
Madison 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1
La Crosse 7, Duluth 5
Green Bay 11, Kalamazoo 4
Kokomo 4, Kenosha 3
Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 1
Willmar 9, Mankato 8
Bismarck 16, Eau Claire 8
Minor leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Round Rock 8, Iowa 1
Midwest League
Lake County 9, West Michigan 4
Dayton 5, South Bend 4
Lansing 5, Bowling Green 2
Great Lakes 9, Fort Wayne 6
Cedar Rapids 6, Beloit 5
Clinton 5, Kane County 3, 10 innings
Peoria 3, Wisconsin 0
Quad Cities 13, Burlington 10, 10 innings
College
NCAA Tournament
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Duke 8, Texas A&M 5
West Virginia 6, Fordham 2
North Carolina 7, UNC Wilmington 6
Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), late
Campbell 5, N.C. State 4, 9th inning, susp.
Illinois St. 8, Indiana 7
Louisville 5, Ill.-Chicago 3
Florida St. 13, FAU 7
Georgia 13, Mercer 3
Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7
Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2
Indiana St. 6, McNeese 5
Vanderbilt 8, Ohio St. 2
Mississippi St. 11, Southern U. 6
Central Michigan 6, Miami 5
Clemson 8, Illinois 4
Mississippi 16, Jacksonville St. 2
Arkansas 11, CCSU 5
TCU 13, California 2
Southern Miss. 15, Arizona St. 3
LSU 17, Stony Brook 3
Nebraska 8, UConn 5
Oklahoma St. 2, Harvard 0
Texas Tech 11, Army 2
Dallas Baptist 11, Florida 8
Michigan 6, Creighton 0
Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon St. (36-18-1), late
Stanford 11, Sacramento St. 9
Fresno St. (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), late
Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1
Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), late
Prep
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo Columbus 5, Wapsie Valley 4
Iowa City Liberty 13-9, Waterloo West 3-8, 2nd game 8 innings
Iowa City High 15-5, Waterloo East 0-3
Mississippi Valley
Area
Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-3
North Butler 5, Rockford 2
North Linn 15-8, East Buchanan 0-0
North Tama (Traer) 9, Clarksville 5
