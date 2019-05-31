Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 1

Colorado 13, Toronto 6

Houston at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

National League

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 9, Washington 3

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, late

Miami at San Diego, late

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, late

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

St. Cloud 4, Waterloo 0

Wisconsin 16, Lakeshore 2

Rockford 7, Traverse City 2

Battle Creek 8, Fond du Lac 5

Madison 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1

La Crosse 7, Duluth 5

Green Bay 11, Kalamazoo 4

Kokomo 4, Kenosha 3

Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 1

Willmar 9, Mankato 8

Bismarck 16, Eau Claire 8

Minor leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock 8, Iowa 1

Midwest League

Lake County 9, West Michigan 4

Dayton 5, South Bend 4

Lansing 5, Bowling Green 2

Great Lakes 9, Fort Wayne 6

Cedar Rapids 6, Beloit 5

Clinton 5, Kane County 3, 10 innings

Peoria 3, Wisconsin 0

Quad Cities 13, Burlington 10, 10 innings

College

NCAA Tournament

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Duke 8, Texas A&M 5

West Virginia 6, Fordham 2

North Carolina 7, UNC Wilmington 6

Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), late

Campbell 5, N.C. State 4, 9th inning, susp.

Illinois St. 8, Indiana 7

Louisville 5, Ill.-Chicago 3

Florida St. 13, FAU 7

Georgia 13, Mercer 3

Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2

Indiana St. 6, McNeese 5

Vanderbilt 8, Ohio St. 2

Mississippi St. 11, Southern U. 6

Central Michigan 6, Miami 5

Clemson 8, Illinois 4

Mississippi 16, Jacksonville St. 2

Arkansas 11, CCSU 5

TCU 13, California 2

Southern Miss. 15, Arizona St. 3

LSU 17, Stony Brook 3

Nebraska 8, UConn 5

Oklahoma St. 2, Harvard 0

Texas Tech 11, Army 2

Dallas Baptist 11, Florida 8

Michigan 6, Creighton 0

Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon St. (36-18-1), late

Stanford 11, Sacramento St. 9

Fresno St. (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), late

Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1

Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), late

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo Columbus 5, Wapsie Valley 4

Iowa City Liberty 13-9, Waterloo West 3-8, 2nd game 8 innings

Iowa City High 15-5, Waterloo East 0-3

Mississippi Valley

Area

Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-3

North Butler 5, Rockford 2

North Linn 15-8, East Buchanan 0-0

North Tama (Traer) 9, Clarksville 5

