MLB
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 9, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2
San Diego 2, Arizona 1
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 6, 7 innings
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 7
Boston 6, Baltimore 4
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 1
Houston 10, Seattle 6
Minors
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 3
Dayton 10, Lake County 3
Kane County 12, Peoria 2
Clinton 8, Beloit 6
Cedar Rapids 8, Burlington 3
Bowling Green 5, Fort Wayne 2
Lansing 5, South Bend 4
Quad Cities 8, Wisconsin 3
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Nashville 7, San Antonio 3
Round Rock 4, Memphis 2
New Orleans at Omaha, ppd.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, ppd.
Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 2
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 10, Purdue 4
Nebraska 3, Penn State 2
Rutgers 4, Michigan State 2
Maryland 13, Northwestern 8
Ohio State 10, Michigan 5
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 4, Buena Vista 0
BIG 12
Oklahoma State 27, Kansas 6
TCU 5-8, Seton Hall 1-6
West Virginial 2, Texas Tech 0
Kansas State 6, Texas 4
Oklahoma 7, Baylor 5
Linescores
IOWA 10, PURDUE 4
Iowa;400;300;120 -- 10;9;0
Purdue;000;001;201 -- 4;8;5
Cole McDonald, Trenton Wallace (7), Drew Irvine (9) and Austin Martin. Smith, Tomasic (4), Wynja (8), Wade (8) and Bonner. WP -- McDonald (3-3). LP -- Smith (3-3). 2B -- Iowa: Norman, Wetrich. Pur: Beam. 3B -- Bonner.
