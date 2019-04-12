Clip art baseball

MLB

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2

San Diego 2, Arizona 1

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 6, 7 innings

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 7

Boston 6, Baltimore 4

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 1

Houston 10,  Seattle 6

Minors

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 3

Dayton 10, Lake County 3

Kane County 12, Peoria 2

Clinton 8, Beloit 6

Cedar Rapids 8, Burlington 3

Bowling Green 5, Fort Wayne 2

Lansing 5, South Bend 4

Quad Cities 8, Wisconsin 3

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 7, San Antonio 3

Round Rock 4, Memphis 2

New Orleans at Omaha, ppd.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, ppd.

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 2

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 10, Purdue 4

Nebraska 3, Penn State 2

Rutgers 4, Michigan State 2

Maryland 13, Northwestern 8

Ohio State 10, Michigan 5

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 4, Buena Vista 0

BIG 12

Oklahoma State 27, Kansas 6

TCU 5-8, Seton Hall 1-6

West Virginial 2, Texas Tech 0

Kansas State 6, Texas 4

Oklahoma 7, Baylor 5

Linescores

IOWA 10, PURDUE 4

Iowa;400;300;120  --  10;9;0

Purdue;000;001;201  -- 4;8;5

Cole McDonald, Trenton Wallace (7), Drew Irvine (9) and Austin Martin. Smith, Tomasic (4), Wynja (8), Wade (8) and Bonner. WP -- McDonald (3-3). LP -- Smith (3-3). 2B -- Iowa: Norman, Wetrich. Pur: Beam. 3B -- Bonner.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments