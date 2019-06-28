Clip art baseball

MLB

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Kansas City 2

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 3, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Houston 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

National League

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

St. Louis at San Diego, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Minors

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 8, Great Lakes 7

Lansing 9, Lake County 4

South Bend 8, Fort Wayne 1

Dayton 1, West Michigan 0

Clinton 11, Peoria 3

Kane County 3, Beloit 1

Bowling Green 3, Great Lakes 1 (7)

Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Quad Cities 7, Burlington 2

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 9, Omaha 0

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, St. Cloud 1

Madison 11, Fond du Lac 3

Thunder Bay 8, Duluth 1

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wisconsin 4

Lakeshore 4, Green Bay 2

Rochester 1, Mankato 0

Willmar 6, Bismarck 3

Eau Claire 12, La Crosse 5

Rockford 10, Kalamazoo 7

Kenosha 6, Kokomo 0

Traverse City 14, Battle Creek 4

Prep

AREA

Colo-Nesco 8, Janesville 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-1, Union 1-4

STATE

Centerville 7-4, Clarke 1-7

Dubuque Senior 12-2, Iowa City, Liberty 8-3

North Linn 6, Belle Plaine 1

South O'Brien 5, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 2

Trinity Christian High School 14, Harris-Lake Park 2

Underwood 8, Logan-Magnolia 0

West Monona 10-13, Whiting 0-9

STATE

