MLB
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0
Toronto 6, Kansas City 2
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 3, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Houston 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
National League
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Washington 3, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
St. Louis at San Diego, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Minors
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 8, Great Lakes 7
Lansing 9, Lake County 4
South Bend 8, Fort Wayne 1
Dayton 1, West Michigan 0
Clinton 11, Peoria 3
Kane County 3, Beloit 1
Bowling Green 3, Great Lakes 1 (7)
Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 2
Quad Cities 7, Burlington 2
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 9, Omaha 0
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, St. Cloud 1
Madison 11, Fond du Lac 3
Thunder Bay 8, Duluth 1
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wisconsin 4
Lakeshore 4, Green Bay 2
Rochester 1, Mankato 0
Willmar 6, Bismarck 3
Eau Claire 12, La Crosse 5
Rockford 10, Kalamazoo 7
Kenosha 6, Kokomo 0
Traverse City 14, Battle Creek 4
Prep
AREA
Colo-Nesco 8, Janesville 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-1, Union 1-4
STATE
Centerville 7-4, Clarke 1-7
Dubuque Senior 12-2, Iowa City, Liberty 8-3
North Linn 6, Belle Plaine 1
South O'Brien 5, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 2
Trinity Christian High School 14, Harris-Lake Park 2
Underwood 8, Logan-Magnolia 0
West Monona 10-13, Whiting 0-9
STATE
