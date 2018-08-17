Major Leagues
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings, rain
Houston at Oakland, late
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 8, Miami 2
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 11, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Oklahoma City 6, Iowa 4, 11 innings
Midwest League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Clinton 8-6, Beloit 5-6
Lake County 5, Dayton 4
Great Lakes 8, Bowling Green 2
West Michigan 5, Lansing 0
Wisconsin 7, Burlington 4
Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 1
Kane County 8, Quad Cities 3
Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 5
Northwoods League
Championship series
(Best-of-three)
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Fond du Lac 4, Duluth 3, Fond du Lac wins series 2-1
