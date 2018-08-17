Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings, rain

Houston at Oakland, late

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 8, Miami 2

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 11, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Oklahoma City 6, Iowa 4, 11 innings

Midwest League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Clinton 8-6, Beloit 5-6

Lake County 5, Dayton 4

Great Lakes 8, Bowling Green 2

West Michigan 5, Lansing 0

Wisconsin 7, Burlington 4

Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 1

Kane County 8, Quad Cities 3

Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 5

Northwoods League

Championship series

(Best-of-three)

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Fond du Lac 4, Duluth 3, Fond du Lac wins series 2-1

