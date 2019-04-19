Clip art baseball

Major Leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota at Baltimore, ppd.

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 5, Oakland 1

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 1

Miami 3, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2, 11 innings

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 10, Oklahoma City 4

Midwest league

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

West Michigan 12, Fort Wayne 3

Fort Wayne 2, West Michigan 1

Dayton 9, Lansing 4

Bowling Green 9, Great Lakes 6

South Bend at Lake County, ppd.

Burlington 4, Peoria 3

Clinton 4, Wisconsin 3

Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 1

Kane County 1, Quad Cities 0

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 3, Nebraska 2

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 1-1, Sioux Falls 0-7

Minot St. 10-5, SW Minnesota St. 2-2

Bemidji St. 6-3, Northern St. 5-10

Minn. St.-Mankato 11-4, Wayne St. 2-3

Minn.-Duluth 22-3, U-Mary 3-0

Augustana 4-10, Winona St. 2-5

Minn.-Crookston 5, St. Cloud St. 3

American Rivers

Buena Vista 7, Wartburg 4

Coe 12, Simpson 2

Neb. Wesleyan 10, Luther 0

Central 10, Dubuque 0, 8 innings

Linescores

IOWA 3, NEBRASKA 2

Nebraska;000;200;000 -- 2;6;0

Iowa;001;001;001 -- 3;10;2

Waldron, Palkert (8) and Roskam. McDonald, Shimp (7), Hoffman (8) and Martin. WP -- Hoffman (5-1). LP -- Palkert (2-3). 2B -- Whelan (Iowa), Adreon (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 22-14, 8-5. Nebraska 21-12, 10-3.

BUENA VISTA 7, WARTBURG 4

Wartburg;000;103;000 -- 4;12;2

Buena Vista;003;001;12x -- 7;14;1

Gotto, Eybers (7) and Baumann. Bonde, Tennyson (6), Smart (8) and Stoltze. WP -- Tennyson (2-2). LP -- Eybers (1-4). Sv -- Smart (4). 2B -- Hovick (Wart), Guinn (BV), Rock (BV), Mueller (BV).

Records: Wartburg 8-21, 5-11. Buena Vista 13-16, 6-8.

NEB. WESLEYAN 10, LUTHER 0

Luther;000;000;0 -- 0;5;3

Neb. Wesleyan;020;007;1 -- 10;12;1

Coffey, Loch (6), Manternach (6) and Plunkett. Cech and Watkins. WP -- Ceck (1-6). LP -- Coffey (4-3). 2B -- McKibben (Luth), B. Johnson (NW), Ward (NW), Scheer (NW), Gellatly (NW). HR -- Gellatly (NW).

Records: Luther 17-13, 10-4. Neb. Wesleyan 8-18, 6-8.

UPPER IA. 1-1, SIOUX FALLS 0-7

First game

Sioux Falls;000;000;0 -- 0;5;1

Upper Iowa;000;000;1 -- 1;6;3

Coyle and Michels. Snider and Scieszinski. WP -- Snider (3-4). LP -- Coyle (0-7). 2B -- Rehwaldt (SF).

Second game

Sioux Falls;002;005;000 -- 7;9;1

Upper Iowa;010;000;000 -- 1;2;2

Graham, Lazar (5) and Nielsen. DeWulf, Rice (4), Morales (5), Lieb (6), Webber (6), Harsh (8) and Scieszinski. WP -- Lazar (4-1). LP -- DeWulf (1-2). 2B -- Lung (SF), Dalzell (SF), Hubers (SF).

Records: Upper Iowa 10-22, 7-20. Sioux Falls 10-30, 8-19.

