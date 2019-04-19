Major Leagues
American League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota at Baltimore, ppd.
Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 3
Houston 7, Texas 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 5, Oakland 1
National League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 1
Miami 3, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2, 11 innings
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 10, Oklahoma City 4
Midwest league
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
West Michigan 12, Fort Wayne 3
Fort Wayne 2, West Michigan 1
Dayton 9, Lansing 4
Bowling Green 9, Great Lakes 6
South Bend at Lake County, ppd.
Burlington 4, Peoria 3
Clinton 4, Wisconsin 3
Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 1
Kane County 1, Quad Cities 0
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 3, Nebraska 2
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 1-1, Sioux Falls 0-7
Minot St. 10-5, SW Minnesota St. 2-2
Bemidji St. 6-3, Northern St. 5-10
Minn. St.-Mankato 11-4, Wayne St. 2-3
Minn.-Duluth 22-3, U-Mary 3-0
Augustana 4-10, Winona St. 2-5
Minn.-Crookston 5, St. Cloud St. 3
American Rivers
Buena Vista 7, Wartburg 4
Coe 12, Simpson 2
Neb. Wesleyan 10, Luther 0
Central 10, Dubuque 0, 8 innings
Linescores
IOWA 3, NEBRASKA 2
Nebraska;000;200;000 -- 2;6;0
Iowa;001;001;001 -- 3;10;2
Waldron, Palkert (8) and Roskam. McDonald, Shimp (7), Hoffman (8) and Martin. WP -- Hoffman (5-1). LP -- Palkert (2-3). 2B -- Whelan (Iowa), Adreon (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 22-14, 8-5. Nebraska 21-12, 10-3.
BUENA VISTA 7, WARTBURG 4
Wartburg;000;103;000 -- 4;12;2
Buena Vista;003;001;12x -- 7;14;1
Gotto, Eybers (7) and Baumann. Bonde, Tennyson (6), Smart (8) and Stoltze. WP -- Tennyson (2-2). LP -- Eybers (1-4). Sv -- Smart (4). 2B -- Hovick (Wart), Guinn (BV), Rock (BV), Mueller (BV).
Records: Wartburg 8-21, 5-11. Buena Vista 13-16, 6-8.
NEB. WESLEYAN 10, LUTHER 0
Luther;000;000;0 -- 0;5;3
Neb. Wesleyan;020;007;1 -- 10;12;1
Coffey, Loch (6), Manternach (6) and Plunkett. Cech and Watkins. WP -- Ceck (1-6). LP -- Coffey (4-3). 2B -- McKibben (Luth), B. Johnson (NW), Ward (NW), Scheer (NW), Gellatly (NW). HR -- Gellatly (NW).
Records: Luther 17-13, 10-4. Neb. Wesleyan 8-18, 6-8.
UPPER IA. 1-1, SIOUX FALLS 0-7
First game
Sioux Falls;000;000;0 -- 0;5;1
Upper Iowa;000;000;1 -- 1;6;3
Coyle and Michels. Snider and Scieszinski. WP -- Snider (3-4). LP -- Coyle (0-7). 2B -- Rehwaldt (SF).
Second game
Sioux Falls;002;005;000 -- 7;9;1
Upper Iowa;010;000;000 -- 1;2;2
Graham, Lazar (5) and Nielsen. DeWulf, Rice (4), Morales (5), Lieb (6), Webber (6), Harsh (8) and Scieszinski. WP -- Lazar (4-1). LP -- DeWulf (1-2). 2B -- Lung (SF), Dalzell (SF), Hubers (SF).
Records: Upper Iowa 10-22, 7-20. Sioux Falls 10-30, 8-19.
