Clip art baseball

Major leagues

American League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

National League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 0

