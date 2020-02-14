Friday baseball: College scores
College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 3, Kent St. 1

Northern Sun

Sioux Falls 4, Montana St.-Billings 2

Pittsburg St. 7, Minn.-Crookston 6

St. Cloud St. 5, Washburn 2

Linescore

IOWA 3, KENT ST. 1

Kent St.;000;000;100 -- 1;5;2

Iowa;001;010;01x -- 3;5;1

Albright, Pittman (6), Zimmerman (7), Drabick (8) and Turner. Dreyer, Irvine (6), Beutel (8), Hoffman (8), Leonard (9) and Martin. WP -- Dreyer (1-0). LP -- Albright (0-1). Sv -- Leonard (1). 2B -- Turner (KS), Sher (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 1-0, Kent St. 0-1.

