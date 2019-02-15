Try 1 month for 99¢
College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

George Mason 7, Iowa 2

Northern Sun

MSU Denver 5-13, Sioux Falls 1-3

Linescores

GEORGE MASON 7, IOWA 2

Iowa;000;011;000 -- 2;8;3

George Mason;003;010;30x -- 7;6;0

McDonald, Leonard (5), Shimp (6), Hoffman (7), Irvine (8) and Norman. DiCesare, Beasley (7) and Driscoll. WP -- DiCesare (1-0). LP -- McDonald (0-1). 2B -- Padgett (Iowa), Niorman (Iowa), Popatek (GM). 3B -- Brooks (GM). HR -- Martin (Iowa), Driscoll (GM).

Records: Iowa 0-1, George Mason (1-0).

